The former youth pastor of Northridge Church in Owatonna has pleaded guilty to engaging in an inappropriate romantic and sexual relationship with a minor in his youth group.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Steele County District Court to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 17-year-old victim who was more than 48 months his minor, a felony. He was originally arrested and charged with the crime in February.
Masopust is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, 2023. His crime could result in a sentencing of up to 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
Criminal complaint
Court records show the charge stems from multiple incidents that took place in 2018 from June to October.
According to the criminal complaint from Dec. 23, 2021, a member of the regional counsel of Northridge Church reported to Owatonna police an inappropriate relationship that took place between Masopust and a 17-year-old female in 2018. The reporting party allegedly told police the church had first heard the relationship was through texting, but after some digging found that "inappropriate things" were occurring. Masopust reportedly admitted to the counsel to some of the conduct and has since been fired from the church. The reporting party said the victim was a part of Masopust's youth group at the time of the relationship.
The victim and her mother met with police on Christmas Eve. The mother told police the church "never told her" about the inappropriate relationship Masopust was having with her daughter, according to court documents.
The victim reportedly told police she began working at Sunshine Tree Daycare, located in the church basement, in 2018, while Masopust was the associate youth pastor at the time, and she was a student youth leader under his and his wife's direction. In June 2018, the victim said the first incident happened when Masopust allegedly sent her a private message and asked what kind of underwear she was wearing.
In August 2018, the victim said Masopust reportedly pulled her from the daycare while she was working and brought her to a back hallway/storage area and began aggressively kissing her and touching her body.
On more than one occasion, the victim said Masopust allegedly sent her photographs and videos of him in his underwear, of his genitals, and of himself masturbating. At one point, Masopust sent her a message complaining about her not sending a nude photo back, and she then complied, according to court records.
The victim said she would be asked to babysit Masopust's children, and on one occasion, he allegedly brought her to the basement and tried to gain access to her genitals and breasts but stopped when she was clearly uncomfortable.
The victim said the last incident took place in October 2018 at Northridge Church when Masopust tried to grab and hug her in his closed office, according to the report. The victim said the relationship ended later that month when Masopust reportedly sent her a message saying his wife "found the messages and got upset."
According to court documents, the victim said she looked up to Masopust, because he had been her youth pastor since she was in elementary school. She said he reportedly initiated everything, and she didn't know what to do and often felt guilty, so she would "just let it happen."
The victim said she remained active in the church until she graduated from high school but returned in 2020. According to court records, the victim said she became active in the church again and was eventually asked by Masopust's wife to become an adult youth leader. The victim said, on Oct. 19, 2021, Masopust's wife asked her to come to the church, where the victim said two men from the Minnesota Assemblies of God met with her and she provided her story.
According to Owatonna police, the church fired Masopust in October 2021.
When meeting with police, the victim reportedly shared a text message she had received from Masopust on her 18th birthday. According to court documents, police reviewed and photographed the text, which said:
"I first want to start out by saying happy birthday, you're finally one of us now — an adult! I hope your day is filled with everything you ever wanted. I secondly want to bring myself to apologize for everything that happened. I hope you can find it in the depths of your heart and soul to forgive me. It was never my intentions to hurt you. I take responsibility for everything and for that I humbly apologize. I almost lost my wife and family and am so ashamed of what I did. Again, I'm so sorry and I apologize profusely. I'm always here, and you are a big part of my wife and girls lives so I hope we can remain friends."
On Jan. 24, 2022, Owatonna police received a finding of fact from the Minnesota Assemblies of God Church as a result of their investigation. The document reportedly identified photographs of Masopust in his underwear he had sent to the victim and a "flirtatious" text messaging thread. He also reportedly admitted to having "hand contact" with the victim with the intent of having sex with her.
Police said the Assemblies of God Church offered the findings of fact as part of an independent study, and the department had not requested it.
Church fallout
Nearly two weeks after Masopust's arrest, the district council for the church released a statement.
“This statement is to clarify the Minnesota District Council’s involvement in this case,” said Mark Dean, the individual who brought the alleged assault of a minor by Masopust to the Owatonna Police Department on Dec. 23. “Some information is limited at this time because of the rights of privacy of all concerned, most emphatically the abuse victim.”
“We can confirm that this office was alerted to possible misconduct by Sean Masopust in the fall of 2021,” Dean said in the media release. “After receiving the initial anonymous report, fact gathering commenced in mid-October 2021, which resulted in the Minnesota District Council recommending to the denomination that Masopust’s ministerial credentials be revoked and that he be dismissed from the ministry.”
According to Dean, the recommendation from the council was made Nov. 9, 2021, and subsequently the A.G. General Council Credential Committee accepted the recommendation and dismissed Masopust permanently from ministry.
On Feb. 3, the day after Masopust's arrest, Tammy Perryman, mother-in-law of Masopust and wife of the church lead pastor, resigned from her position as director of the Sunshine Tree Daycare, which is located in the basement of the church. According to court documents, the victim told police she worked at the daycare and Masopust would pull her from there and assault her elsewhere in the church.
In a letter sent to the daycare families, Tammy Perryman said her resignation was “due to difficult circumstances that I’m sure you’re aware of.” Her last day at the daycare was Feb. 4.
On Feb. 6, the lead pastor at Northridge, Rev. Mark Perryman, who is Masopust’s father-in-law, voluntarily resigned from his position, Dean said. Additionally, his daughter and Masopust’s wife, Felicia Masopust, also resigned from her position as a youth pastor.
“With the assistance of the Minnesota District Council, interim Pastor Clarence St. John has been named to assist the congregation in the healing process,” Dean said.
Though the council was made aware of the alleged assault last fall, beginning their internal investigation in October and making a formal recommendation for Masopust’s removal in November, an additional six weeks passed before Dean brought the information of the assault to law enforcement.
The day prior to Dean contacting Owatonna police, a Facebook post from a former member of the Northridge Church youth group went viral, claiming the couple leading the group manipulated and controlled the members. Since Masopust’s arrest, several additional similar stories have been posted social media by other former members of the youth group.