An empty building in Industrial Park is about to be converted into the temporary epicenter of Husky Pride — though somewhat begrudgingly by the powers that be.

SMART Transit former building

The site of the former SMART Transit facility on Ninth Street NW will be transformed into a temporary space for Owatonna Cheer to host ample and adequate practices for all age groups. The Owatonna City Council approved the temporary rezoning of the heavy industrial site Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Owatonna Cheer

Cheerleaders with Owatonna Cheer attempt to practice lifts at the Pillsbury Gymnastics Academy. The Owatonna Cheer program is rapidly growing, and the current participants are only getting better. With that growth, Co-Coach Stephanie Hanson has been on the hunt for three years to find an adequate space big enough for them to practice. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Cheer)
OC! Freeze routine

Owatonna Cheer! Freeze performs its routine during the ASC Minneapolis Showdown in November. The OC! Freeze earned an at-large bid to compete in The Quest, the national cheer competition in Florida, scheduled for next month. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Cheer)

