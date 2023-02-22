An empty building in Industrial Park is about to be converted into the temporary epicenter of Husky Pride — though somewhat begrudgingly by the powers that be.
During Tuesday night’s Owatonna City Council meeting, the councilors voted 4-1 vote to approve an Overlay PUD — or planned unit development — for the rezoning of 3325 Ninth St. NW, the former SMART Transit building. The resolution will allow Owatonna Cheer to move into the facility for the purpose of training and practice for the competition cheer program.
Councilor Kevin Raney voted in opposition to the ordinance, and councilors Greg Schultz and Nate Dotson were not in attendance.
“They have been trying to find a larger facility to practice in, and they have unique requirements, such as 16-foot tall ceilings and a large clear space with no poles in the middle,” said Troy Klecker, community development director for the city. “There’s not a lot of buildings available that meet those requirements, so they are left with industrial buildings.”
According to Klecker, the city’s zoning ordinance does allow this type of rezoning, which will not permanently rezone it from the current heavy industrial district it is in. Klecker said Stephanie Hanson with Owatonna Cheer has stated the group will continue to look for a “more permanent” space, and this would allow for the organization to have a one-year lease.
Though the Planning Commission did recommend approval to the city, it was also in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner John Eickhoff voting in opposition, citing traffic and location concerns for his reason.
While there was some traffic concerns being the location would be out in Industrial Park, and some of the participants in the program would be teenagers who drive themselves, Community Development Manager Greg Kruschke reported during the planning commission meeting early this month that there impact the cheer program would have on traffic would be light and in the evening.
The programs would operate six days a week, with two sessions running from 5-7 p.m. and again from 7-9 p.m., with roughly 15 participants ages 4-18 in each session. Kruschke said even if each participant were to drive separately, that would still be considered “pretty low” traffic.
Some of the conditions on the PUD include striping the west side of the parking lot to create designated parking stalls and disallowing events at the facility — only practices will be allowed.
Councilor Dan Boeke supported the resolution, but he admitted he doesn’t like “the way it happened” and felt the city was being stuck “between a rock and a hard place.”
“I don’t think this is an appropriate use for this building,” Boeke said.
Raney echoed Boeke, stating the area is “called Industrial Park for a reason.”
“I expect it to be filled with people in industry,” Raney said. “My concern is once we open up to this, we will be asked to open up even more to others. That is why I cannot support this.”
Though Owatonna Cheer will be taking up a majority of the building, paying nearly 85% of the rent costs, Klecker said there is still space in the building that could potential be occupied by different party.
Impact on Owatonna Cheer
When Stephanie Hanson heard the resolution had been approved by the city, she was overcome with excitement and what that will mean for the future of the program.
“This is a huge step for us,” she said excitedly.
Over the past three years, Hanson said she has looked at almost every potential building in the city in hopes of finding a space the organization wouldn’t have to share. Unfortunately, none of them checked enough boxes to qualify for an appropriate practice space.
“Not only do we need the 16-foot ceilings, but a competition cheer floor is 42-feet by 54-feet,” Hanson said. “The clubs we are currently practicing in only 40-feet by 40-feet, so they’re smaller than what we need, but until now they were as good as it was going to get.”
To get in at least one practice a week, Hanson said Owatonna Cheer has been rending space the Owatonna Gymnastics Club, the Pillsbury Gymnastics Academy and the small gym at Owatonna Middle School. Despite having three locations, however, Hanson said the cheerleaders are the lowest priority when it comes to getting practice times in each space.
“All three of these places have challenges, mainly because they already have their own programs taking place there,” Hanson said. “Typically, the times we would like to practice are also the times they would like to practice, so we’re really limited. From the very beginning Sunday night has become our designated practice night.”
Because of the limit the group has had on both times and space, Hanson said the cheerleaders are ultimately also limited, despite program and their abilities growing over the years. In November, the Owatonna Cheer Freeze All Star team secured its first ever bid to compete in nationals, which will take place next month in Florida. With a space of their own and without limitations, Hanson said the potential the girls have in the program to secure even more bids and titles is unlimited.
Ideally, Hanson said the youngest members in the program would still practice once a week, but that the elementary team would get two practices a week and the All Star team would have three days of practice every week — something they will finally be able to accomplish in the new space.
“Because of our limitations, we haven’t been able to focus on any training in specific areas,” Hanson said, describing the roles of spotters, bases and flyers all needed individualized training to really hone the necessary skills. “What this space will provide isn’t just full team practices, but the opportunity for those trainings and more.”
While Hanson said she understands some of the concerns she heard from people in the city, she said she wishes they could all have the opportunity to “come see what we can do.”
“It’s hard to explain and describe,” she said, adding that many of the concerns she heard involved the cheerleaders being outside, which she said assured will never happen as all the practices will take place indoors. “The hope is that with this space, we’re only going to grow even more.”