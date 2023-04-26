Aside from babysitting the neighbors and a brief stint at a hardware store on the south end of Owatonna, the first job Missy Koch held was at the fairly new Arby's.
"It was just a job," she laughed. "I always knew my passion was in education, and being I was active in 4-H and the FFA, it was obvious education was my niche — specifically, connecting people and helping them learn about agriculture."
Today, Koch cannot help but wonder what her teenage work experience would have been like had the SteeleCoWorks program existed then. She is learning quickly exactly what that program does for local kids now, as she is three weeks into her new role as the SteeleCoWorks workforce coordinator.
Prior to taking her new job, Koch served 15 years as the 4-H programs Extension educator with the University of Minnesota, the career she felt as a teenager she was meant to have.
"It's interesting to consider what could have been if I had been connected with my passion back then," Koch said. "These past three weeks have really shown me how so many people are invested in the youth right here in our community … What a time to be alive [as a kid] and have so much support."
The SteeleCoWorks program is a collaboration between the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the United Way of Steele County, Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest and the Minnesota Workforce Center. In her position, Koch will place Steele County high school seniors in apprenticeships, internships and job shadowing experiences, specifically to match each student with their career interest and potential opportunities.
While Koch's position will help students throughout Steele County, as well as adult learners with Adult Basic Education, the opening of the new Owatonna High School and the rolling out of the career pathways program will bring additional changes and excitement to the program. Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman said he is excited to have Koch on board heading into the new school year.
"To have somebody on site that can speak to these different resources that are available to students is going to be very beneficial," Coleman said. "I was working with a student just the other morning asking me about work experience and being paid, and obviously I don't have the funding to pay for a student to take part in work experience, but this program funds those exact opportunities."
After taking a brief step away from an education-based career, leaving the extension program in 2021, Koch said she felt she was missing that connection she had with youth.
"To be honest, I had been keeping track of this job through the past five, six years," Koch said. "I always found it intriguing … I knew early on that classroom education probably wasn't my thing, and discovered my passion was outside the classroom, making those connections with youth and now connecting them to local businesses."
Being a lifelong Steele County resident, Koch said she feels her career is truly coming full circle now that she connect businesses she already knows well with students, many of which she had built previous relationships with through her previous job.
"It's going to take awhile for me to take it all in before I can figure out how I'd really like to mold and tweak this position, but I am excited," Koch said, noting she is specifically looking forward to working with students who feel they want to immediately enter the workforce following high school graduation. "I am excited to be an advocate for those kids, as well as a sounding board and support."