Good company, good exercise, good beer — that’s the recipe for fun this Mother’s Day.
A new event is coming to Owatonna this weekend, and it’s sure to bring a slew of new visitors to the city who will have the opportunity to explore the parks and trail system, as well as experience one of the community’s newer establishments: Foremost Brewing Cooperative.
The Brewery Running Series, a program that originated in the Twin Cities that involves fun run 5k courses centered around local breweries, has selected Foremost to be one of their stops outside of the metro area for the 2023 season. The fun run will come to Owatonna on Sunday.
Morgan Jappe, co-founder of the series, said sometimes “all you need is an excuse” to get out of town, which is why the group prioritizes finding new breweries outside of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to explore.
“It allows us to try other great beer in the state, explore new neighborhoods and get local people involved, but also to get our Twin Cities people out there,” Jappe said, noting she anticipates at least 100 runners to participate in Sunday’s run and fill the Foremost taproom. “Some time’s all you need is that one reason to get out of town, and we love being that for people.”
Jappe said the conversation about coming to Foremost began when one of their participants suggested the brew pub as an option for an upcoming run. While she didn’t reveal the name of the participant, Owatonna local Ross Leuning admits he certainly has brought up Owatonna over the past two years of being a runner with the series.
“I was hoping [Foremost] could get involved,” Leuning laughed, adding he’d love to see Owatonna’s other brewery, Mineral Springs Brewery, be involved in an upcoming season, too. “They have to be selective because they can’t do every single brewery, but Owatonna has a lot going on. This is a good chance for the brewery to showcase what they’ve got for all these runners who want to get out of town and see something different.”
Molly Kerr, marketing coordinator for Foremost, said they are honored that Leuning and others mentioned the brewery to the series organizers, and are grateful for all the participants who voted for Foremost to be one of the 2023 race locations in a survey sent out by the group.
“We’re just excited to be bringing people from out of town to Owatonna, we have a beautiful walking path here and this is a great chance for new people to come and experience that for themselves,” she said.
Noting it is a “walking” path does carry some weight, as the series promotes the events are for anyone and everyone, from runners to walkers of every age and ability.
“This is not a race, it’s a run,” said Leuning, who first signed up for a Brewery Running Series run with his son, Jack, in 2021. “My son who is half my age and can outrun me, we run together. We talk and we get caught up. When it’s a race, we race.”
In fact, Leuning admitted when they first signed up for the run in 2021, he was skeptical. As an avid racer for many years, he wasn’t sure a “fun run” would be the right fit or pace for him.
“I’m hooked,” he laughed. “I’ve done a lot of races. You run, you get your t-shirt and you go home. But with these runs, you sit down and you have a beer and you make friends. That is the most enjoyable part, I can probably name 20 people I’ve met and see almost every weekend now.”
Falling in love with the series, Leuning finally took the leap and became a series pass holder for the new season.
Apart from the social aspect of the series, Jappe said that isn’t the only sense of “community” the series promotes. With each run they host, a portion of the proceeds will go to a nonprofit. The event this Sunday will help raise dollars for Youth Frontiers, an organization that provides programs to help reduce bullying in schools.
Participants in Sunday’s fun run will receive one free pint from Foremost (including NA options), a choice of a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series, a chance to win “sweet” door prizes, including Costa’s Candies donated by Leuning, access to event festivities and more.