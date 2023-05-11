Good company, good exercise, good beer — that’s the recipe for fun this Mother’s Day.

Foremost fun run

A new event is coming to Owatonna on Sunday. The Brewery Running Series has selected Foremost Brewing Cooperative as one of their 5k fun run locations outside of metro area for the 2023 season. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


