It has been on the minds of many for a number of years, and underneath what felt like a true summer sun Wednesday, all those dreams came to fruition.
Members of the Owatonna City Council and ambassadors with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism gathered among founders of the Foremost Brewing Cooperative to celebrate a momentous day. Standing in what was once a couple of parking spots on the brewpub’s Bridge Street entrance, the crowd cut the ribbon on Owatonna’s first downtown street café.
“How can you not help bring people downtown when we have something like this,” said Mayor Tom Kuntz, applauding the efforts of the business. “This is a beautiful addition to our downtown.”
The City Council granted the business a permit for the street café earlier this year, and Foremost’s Marketing and Membership Coordinator Molly Kerr said the work to install the handcrafted patio has been a priority over the last month.
“The past three weekends they have been working on this, two of them being off site and one on site,” Kerr said. “We got all the lumber from Alexander Lumber, and Roger [Warehime] designed the space. We just put the tables out today.”
Though it is considered a street café, a concept the City Council first approved of for any business to apply for in 2013, it is hard to remember the setup is in fact on the street. The patio-style design allows for ADA access from the brewpub’s door, as well as from both sides of the sidewalk, and allows for six tables of four to be protected by bannisters and umbrellas.
Councilor Kevin Raney said this is exactly what he envisioned when the idea of street cafés first came before the council, and he is confident the outdoor seating will be packed throughout the summer.
“Many years ago, one of [the council’s] largest goals was to assist in the revitalization of downtown Owatonna,” Raney said. “We’ve been waiting for the first bar/restaurant to take on this commitment and challenge — this is not a cheap investment, you have to think long and hard if you’re willing to stick your necks out once again and put something like this in.”
Warehime, one of the founders of Foremost, said the tables each have been sponsored by various members of the co-op. Special plaques will be installed recognizing each of the sponsors, as well as a plaque on the patio itself recognizing Alexander Lumber for providing the materials at cost.
The street café will be open during the same hours of the brewpub, and Kerr said they will hopefully have it fully staffed that entire time. The season for the street café will run from May to Oct. 15. At that point, Kerr said the patio will come out in sections and be stored off site until next season.
“This has always been the dream to have,” said Kerr, who has been with Foremost since the ground level. “We have worked closely with the city to make this vision come to life.”