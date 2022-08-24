Planes, bikes and automobiles are just a few of the exciting things people can see this weekend at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport for their annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. Whether you drive or fly, french toast will be abundant, as well as entertainment and a silent auction.

Fly-in Breakfast

Owatonna Civil Air Patrol squadron volunteers cook French toast during a previous Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport. The event generally feeds hundreds of people and raises money for the local squadron. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Airport

The Owatonna Degner Regional Airport is hosting a fly-in breakfast benefitting the Owatonna Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Sunday, Aug. 28. (File photo/southernminn.com)

