Owatonna Civil Air Patrol squadron volunteers cook French toast during a previous Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport. The event generally feeds hundreds of people and raises money for the local squadron. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Planes, bikes and automobiles are just a few of the exciting things people can see this weekend at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport for their annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. Whether you drive or fly, french toast will be abundant, as well as entertainment and a silent auction.
The fly-in is the biggest fundraiser for the Owatonna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and generally draws hundreds of people. Planes fly in from various airports around southern Minnesota.
Attendees will be able to enjoy french toast, sausage, fresh fruits and beverages in the Accelerated Aviation hangar at the airport from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
First Lieutenant Alec Newbowers said this is the first year he has taken the reins on much of the planning for the event this year because he has been with the CAP for several years and despite some turnover, mostly remembers how everything was done since the last time the event was held in 2019.
“I’m a little apprehensive because we haven’t been able to have this for a few years, but also really excited,” he said. “We’re bringing back the silent auction this year and that’s a big motivating factor for having this be successful as a whole because we haven’t had the auction since 2017.”
All of the funds raised by the breakfast remain local and go to the squadron’s operational fund, which is used to keep cadets in the CAP in training and sometimes is able to fully fund their flight classes as well as funds the other programs CAP offers.
The program is by and large a non-profit organization that originated in the 1940s when Gill Robb Wilson, an aviator in World War I returned home from Germany and had a vision of having his fellow Americans and civilian aviators come together to defend the nation if need be according to the Civil Air Patrol website.
Following the times of war, the CAP’s mission largely stayed the same but its focus turned to offering emergency services, offering aerospace education, and senior and cadet programming in aviation and STEM.
“The organization has a long history but throughout that time the core values and missions have stayed the same,” Newbowers said. “Our fundraising efforts help our cadets and also help support the communities. We’ve offered our services for search and rescues and training and aid in natural disasters.”
Dave Beaver, airport manager said the CAP have been at the airport for years, meeting once a week and are an asset to have in the community and around the airport.
“It’s a good organization,” he said. “This event has always been well attended but they haven’t been able to have it the last couple years because of the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
The last time the fundraiser occurred was in 2019 and drew more than 900 pilots, classic car and aviation enthusiasts, and curious families who just wanted to get an up close look at the planes, cars, and motorcycles.
“A lot of people don’t go out to the airport in Owatonna unless there is a need,” Newbowers said. “Since Owatonna doesn’t do international flights and we don’t have the big airlines, many don’t have a reason to go out there. This fundraiser gives them a reason and it’s exciting for people to see the aircrafts fly in. For some people and kids it’s their first time seeing small airplanes.”
