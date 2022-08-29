Cadets in the Civil Air Patrol enjoy talking about their experiences and encouraged those interested to sign up and get involved during the annual Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast at Degner Regional Airport. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Members of the Owatonna R/C Modelers club were present with several of their model airplanes to share their passion with fellow aviation enthusiasts and the generally curious. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
For the first time since 2017, the annual fundraising breakfast brought back a silent auction with more than a dozen items for people to bid on. All funds raised through the breakfast stay with the local CAP squadron. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Despite the clouds and scattered showers, more than a dozen pilots from the region flew in to the Owatonna airport Sunday for the breakfast and chatted with guests about their aircrafts. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Cloudy skies and some light rain wasn’t enough to prevent dozens of community members and pilots from heading out Sunday to the Degner Regional Airport in Owatonna for the annual fly-in breakfast, benefitting the Owatonna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP).
Families and aviation enthusiasts enjoyed a breakfast of french toast, sausage and fruit and had the opportunity to chat with some pilots from the area on the runway about their airplanes, try out a flight simulator and learn more about the CAP.
Squadron Commander Jim Stanoch said he was very pleased with the turnout of the event, which hasn’t taken place since 2019.
“We’ve had a steady flow of people and pilots all morning,” he said. “We have the best volunteers out here making everything possible, and the cadets are excited to be here and talk with people.”
The funds raised by the breakfast will remain local and go into the squadron’s operational fund, which is used to keep the kids in the CAP in training, Stanoch said. With not being able to host the fundraiser for three years, he said they are trying to play a little bit of catch-up for the funds and programs that missed out on funding.
“We brought back the silent auction to help a little, and the local businesses have been generous with their donations,” Stanoch said. “The community has really stepped up for us and it’s exciting to see.”
The Owatonna R/C Modelers Club was also present, with many of their model airplanes on display as well as a simulator for guests of all ages to get a feel for what it’s like to fly one of the model airplanes without the risk of crashing.
Club President Neil Tryhus said the club has been present at the breakfast for many years, and were excited the event was able to take place this year.
“The kids really enjoy getting on the simulator,” Tryhus said. “I think the parents do, too. A lot of people like planes and aviation, but they might not know how they can get involved, which makes coming to events like this pretty fun.”
Stanoch said one of the things that Civil Air Patrol does is to give flight lessons and promote aviation with its young members, ages 12 to 18. The Owatonna squadron currently has several registered cadets, and a dozen or so adult members.
Since World War II concluded, the Civil Air Patrol has continued to perform missions in search and rescue, disaster relief, and homeland security. The Minnesota Wing conducts youth leadership cadet programs that build future leaders for Minnesota and the nation, provides aerospace education to its members and the general public, and serves at aerospace educational events throughout the state.
