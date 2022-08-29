Fly-in Breakfast

Despite the clouds and scattered showers, more than a dozen pilots from the region flew in to the Owatonna airport Sunday for the breakfast and chatted with guests about their aircrafts. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Cloudy skies and some light rain wasn’t enough to prevent dozens of community members and pilots from heading out Sunday to the Degner Regional Airport in Owatonna for the annual fly-in breakfast, benefitting the Owatonna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP).

For the first time since 2017, the annual fundraising breakfast brought back a silent auction with more than a dozen items for people to bid on. All funds raised through the breakfast stay with the local CAP squadron. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Members of the Owatonna R/C Modelers club were present with several of their model airplanes to share their passion with fellow aviation enthusiasts and the generally curious. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Several kids and parents tested their skills flying a model airplane with the flight simulator provided by the Owatonna R/C Modelers club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Cadets in the Civil Air Patrol enjoy talking about their experiences and encouraged those interested to sign up and get involved during the annual Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast at Degner Regional Airport. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

