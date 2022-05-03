With the COVID-19 pandemic putting so much on hold, it is hard to believe it has been years since guests from outside Owatonna have been able to take full advantage of the many historic spots throughout the city.
On Monday, kicking of National Tourism Week, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism were able to help organize the host the first historic tour since 2019. Tourism Director Glenda Smith said a group of 40 individuals booked the tour out of Lacrosse, Wisconsin, and spent the day exploring the many hidden gems the city has to offer.
The day included formal tours from Anne Peterson at the Orphanage Museum and Jerry Ganfield at the Village of Yesteryear, exploring a handful of offerings from the Steele County Historical Society.
The group also hit up iconic downtown locations, such as Costa’s Candies and the Wells Fargo bank, designed by Louis Sullivan designed between 1907 and 1919 as the National Farmers’ Bank of Owatonna.
“You could really see their faces light up when they walked into the bank,” Smith said. “I think it was definitely one of the highlights for them.”
The day ended with a new addition to the tour circuit in Owatonna: a stop at Mineral Springs Brewery to learn about the business from Bill Cronin and sample some of the brews named after historic and influential people and places in Owatonna.
Tours can be catered to each groups’ desires and time availability, Smith said, and can include other stops such as the Owatonna Public Utilities facility. Those interested in setting up a tour can visit the chamber on 320 Hoffman Drive, online at owatonna.org or call 507-451-7970.
Photos courtesy of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce.