Firefighters battle flames at rural Owatonna farm

Editor's Note
Firefighters were still battling the flames at press time.

The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a fire located on a rural Owatonna farm shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., OFD was dispatched to 6651 36th Street NE for a report of a fire in an outhouse on the farm. Owatonna Rural Fire Association also responded to the scene to assist.

The smokey fire was located in an outhouse on the farm property at 6651 36th Street NE.

Property owners of the farm are Leland and Sigrid Johnson. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Owatonna Rural Fire Association also responded to the scene of Monday's fire.

The Steele County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.