Despite representing opposing parties, the candidates for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District agreed more than they didn't during an event Monday that brought the two to the same table.
United States Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican, and Democrat Jeff Ettinger answered questions provided by the Owatonna community during a public candidate forum hosted by the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and the Owatonna People's Press. The three entities are co-hosting public candidate forums every Monday in October to ask candidates in upcoming local elections a series of previously determined questions, as well as some from those in attendance.
The two men are currently campaigning to represent southern Minnesota in Congress, and have been facing off against each other eight months following the February death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Both Finstad and Ettinger campaigned for the special election to fill the remainder of Hagedorn's term, which Finstad won by four percentage points. They had both identified prior to the special election that, regardless of those results, they would be running for the next CD1 term.
After the two men had an opportunity to introduce themselves, discuss their backgrounds and talk about why they are running for Congress, moderator and Chamber President Brad Meier asked them to detail their main priority if they were to be elected. Ettinger said his main priority is in education, stating he wants to reintroduce a bill that will require the federal government to pay 40 cents on the dollar for all special education costs.
"Our local districts have been hampered by this for years. When I got around the district they're getting 8 cents, 9 cents or 12 cents on the dollar instead of the 40 they were promised, it's causing big shortfalls," Ettinger said. "I think we could do better in southern Minnesota with providing opportunities for our young people so they don't have to go elsewhere."
Finstad said, during his two months serving in Congress, he is conscious of this being "your seat in Congress" and it does not belong to him, a party or a politician, making his No. 1 priority to listen more than he speaks.
"I want to make sure I'm hearing what southern Minnesota is asking for, and I'll tell you right now … it's family pocketbook issues," he said. "It's the price of gas, the price of food; it's inflation; it's the supply chain disruptions — these are the things I'm hearing from all walks of life."
Finstad added that to accomplish addressing this issue, he would prioritize making the United States an energy independent, or at least less dependent, country again.
While the candidates were asked about some big ticket items, like abortion — with Ettinger being pro-choice with some restrictions and Finstad being pro-life but recognizing abortion is already protected by Minnesota's constitution — it was the topics that had a more direct impact on the 1st District that the two men aligned more frequently than they didn't.
When it came to student loan debt, both candidates said they dislike the current loan forgiveness program under President Joe Biden and that they would prefer focusing on how to prevent out of control debt for future students. Ettinger said he would like to see programs, like the Pell Grant, expanded, and Finstad said he would like tackle why higher education has become more expensive in the first place.
With immigration, both men are calling for comprehensive immigration reform, directly connecting immigration reform with one of the missing links to addressing the ongoing workforce shortage across the country. Finstad said there is a need to both tighten the border and expedite the process to legally immigrate, and Ettinger said reform will need to include a secured border and the ability to address the people who are already here and a "valuable part" of our communities.
One of the questions asked by an audience member addressed term limits, asking if the men would be in favor of a term limit amendment. While they both pointed out that gerrymandering has caused bigger issues in the long scheme, providing an imbalance of power, they agreed term limits could be a good idea, though they are unsure of how precisely they should look.
"If you look at the House perspective, we are being elected every two years. Maybe we should have a conversation about limited to two, four-year terms," Finstad said. "I'm open to the conversation, but I don't think there is a magic piece of legislation that would solve it."
Ettinger said his bigger issue is limiting leadership within Congress, stating he does not want to see Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitch McConnell continue to hold leadership roles on the congressional floor.
"I believe they are a part of the polarization problem; I wouldn't vote for Speaker Pelosi if I was elected to Congress," Ettinger said. "I disagree with the seniority system also in Congress. I don't think they are necessarily the most talented people, so I think limits in that kind of leadership would be fine."
Overall, however, both men said it comes down to the voters each and every time.
"It's up the voters ultimately to decide if they want them to represent their district," Ettinger said.
"Ultimately the best term limit legislation is all of you — you decide what continues here in your representation." Finstad said. "Term limits lie in the hands of you as the voters."
Concluding the forum, both Ettinger and Finstad said what they want to see happen in Congress is less partisanship and more "common sense" and full representation of the people of District 1. Ettinger said, coming from the standpoint of a community leader, he can provide a more oriented, moderate approach to Congress. Finstad said, despite if people vote for him or like him, he will represent them all the same.
The full forum, including additional questions answered by the candidates, can be viewed for free at OwatonnaLive.com.