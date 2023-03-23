Minnesota State has named four finalists in the search for the next president of Riverland Community College, overseeing the campuses in Owatonna, Albert Lea and Austin.


Cory Clasemann

Clasemann
Osaro Ighodaro

Ighodaro
Phillip King

King
Kathleen Linaker

Linaker

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments