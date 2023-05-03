Students from Owatonna High School will stage their final performance in the existing auditorium, prior to its demolition later this year.
Erik Eitrheim serves as director of this year’s production of “You Can’t Take It with You.” Eitrheim, who has directed productions at OHS for over 20 years, has mixed feelings leading up the performance. The final play opens Thursday night.
”It’s bittersweet. I’m excited about the new opportunity to go to the new space and have all the things that we’ve always wanted,” said Eitrheim. “But I am sad to let this space go.”
Eitrheim looks forward to the new facilities, which will include an orchestra pit and a larger workshop to build the sets. While many community members and alumni cherish the existing auditorium, its limited storage and set building space present the creative team with a number of challenges.
Eitrheim shares his duties with assistant director Brandon Noble, who joined the drama program two years ago.
He’s been fantastic,” said Eitrheim. “Every time I get somebody added to the group, it just makes so much more possible.”
This Spring, Nobel and Eitrheim are collaborating with longtime technical director DocGrauberger and costumer Betsy Cole. Eitrheim credits Grauberger with providing an “eclectic decorating touch” to this year’s set.
“He is a magician. He can make almost anything happen for us if he’s got enough time and money and kids to help him build,” said Eitrheim.
In the weeks leading up the production, Cole combed through the school’s extensive costume collection to find suitable pieces for the actors to wear. Some of the costumes have been gleaned from donations or thrift store hauls, while others were custom made by Cole.
“Betsy is a talented seamstress, so she’s made costumes over the years,” according to Eitrheim.
In addition to praising his team, Eitrheim describes his experience with the students as “wonderful.”
“They’re a great bunch of kids,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure to work with kids after school in things they really like to do.”
He credits the actors with exploring new dimensions to their characters in this year’s production of “You Can’t Take It with You,” which the school has staged several times over the years. Written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart in 1936, it follows a large extended family of eccentrics that live together in a single house. This will be the fourth production of the play at OHS, making it the most produced show in school history. Eitrheim has directed one of the previous productions, over a decade ago.
Eitrheim hopes alumni in the audience can use the production as an opportunity to reminisce about the years of history tied to the old auditorium.
“It is the last OHS Spring play that will be done on this stage forever,” he said. “We’re trying to lean into that idea of memorabilia, of harkening back to the past with some of our decorations.”
Eagle-eyed viewers should look for pictures of past productions on stage, which have been subtly incorporated as family photos.
“It has a great message about family, about paying attention to what is important,” said Eitrheim. “I think as we transition from our old space into our new space, it’s a good reminder to think about what’s important for the theater program, for our community.”
“You Can’t Take It with You” will run May 4-6 at 7 p.m. The final performance on Sunday, May 7 will begin at 1:30 p.m.