For two weeks now, the people of Owatonna have been able to fully enjoy the opened up, newly finished first three blocks of North Cedar Avenue.

200 block alleyway

With the downtown streetscape project nearing completion, it is time for the special assessments to be finalized. Though the assessments will be calculated and mailed out as proposed, including assessments for the 200 and 300 block alleyways, property owners along the alleys are asking the Owatonna City Council to consider the steep impact those additional assessments will have on their taxes. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

