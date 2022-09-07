For two weeks now, the people of Owatonna have been able to fully enjoy the opened up, newly finished first three blocks of North Cedar Avenue.
Now it's time to pay for it.
As construction crews depart from the finished streetscape project, the city is ready to declare the project costs. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved the costs, which will be collected through assessments. One area for assessments, however, is at the top of mind for taxpayers and councilors alike.
According to City Engineer Kyle Skov, the total cost of the streetscape project is $5,647,781, with $345,592 — or 6.1% — being specially assessed. Properties that were improved by the project will receive a special assessment, typically following a $52-per-foot amount.
Skov pointed out, however, that owners that border the alleyways are asking the council to consider not including the alleyway assessments.
"Because the alleys were for vehicle traffic, and now they're for pedestrian traffic, [property owners] felt they are losing value by not having that vehicle traffic," Skov said. "It's something they've requested."
Skov reminded the councilors specifically of the request from Al Martin, owner of the building at 214 N. Cedar, as well as the building that houses The Music Space. Martin first approached the council in April 2021 regarding the alleyway assessments, noting the frontage assessment and the alleyway assessment combined would create a drastic increase for his property taxes.
According to Skov, a total of four properties would be impacted by alleyway assessments, which would still follow the $52-per-foot guideline and does not qualify for side yard credit. All four properties are located on the 200 and 300 blocks, as the 100 block alleyway properties were already assessed in 2019 as a part of a reconstruction project.
Councilor Nate Dotson asked what the construction cost-per-foot along the alleyways was, adding he is sure it was "significantly more" than $52. Skov said the actual cost-per-foot was $67.29 in the two alleyways.
As an example, Skov said the property as 212 N. Cedar — the Dog Pound Bar — would be assessed a total of $5,346 for the project due to the front facing property line as well as the 81 feet along the alleyway.
Though the council approved to send out the assessments as is, including those for the alleyways, Council Chair Greg Schultz confirmed they could still eliminate those assessments prior to final approval in October. Skov said following the assessment hearing on Oct. 4, a final decision regarding all assessments will have to be made.
"A considerable amount of this project is being paid through the sanitary sewer and water funds," Skov said. "There was a lot going on in this project, and we are looking forward to getting it wrapped up."
During the proposed assessment public hearing, no appeal as to the amount of an assessment to a specific parcel of land may be made unless the owner has either filed a signed written objection to that assessment with the city clerk prior to the hearing, or has presented the written objection to the presiding officer at the hearing.
Proposed assessments will be mailed out at least two weeks prior to the hearing.