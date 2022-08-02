Downtown Thursday is returning this week for the final time this year, and there are some big plans in store.

July Downtown Thursday

Many gathered at Central Park to sing and dance along with Branded: Hot Country during the July Downtown Thursday event. The final 2022 Downtown Thursday will take place this week. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Aspen Trails Barkery

11-year-old Linden Aarsvold will be at Downtown Thursdays this week with her homemade dog treats. (Photo courtesy of David Aarsvold)
Juniper & Kai

Juniper and Kai is a pet bandana company making their debut at Downtown Thursday this week. (Photo courtesy of Dawn Lunde)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments