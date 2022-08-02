Downtown Thursday is returning this week for the final time this year, and there are some big plans in store.
Those who have furry, four-legged friends are often seen milling throughout the park and streets during the event, and this month people are encouraged to bring their barking buddies to check out three new vendors who specialize in dog grooming, treats and doggy accessories.
Connie Verhey, owner of Bow WOW Grooming, is new to Owatonna, but is already making a splash with her canine customers and their owners.
Being a hairstylist for more than 20 years, it is safe to say that Verhey knows her way around a pair of scissors and clippers. However, she hung up her smock-frock and decided to head back to college and began working for the Minnesota Teen Challenge as the assistant dean of the teen girls. While she enjoyed this new role, she began looking for a change again and found dog grooming six years ago.
“I wanted to do something different that I knew I would love,” she said. “I ended up getting two dogs, and they really changed the way I looked at animals. I wanted to get involved with dogs so I figured since I used to do hair, I could groom dogs.”
She moved to Owatonna a couple of months ago and started up her business again from the basement of her home.
“I’ve already had lots of people be interested. The people here are so kind and the community is just amazing and supportive,” she said. “I’m really excited to be at Downtown Thursday to get my name out there and meet some people — and maybe some dogs, too!”
She prides herself on connecting with the dogs she grooms and building a trusting relationship with them and their humans.
“Dogs are quirky and have their own personalities and I’m one of those people that likes to take my time,” said Verhey. “I’m not one that wants to get as many dogs as possible in and out in one day. That’s not why I do this. Grooming can be hard and stressful for them so I take my time to make them feel comfortable in a calm and quiet environment.”
Homemade dog treats
Linden Aarsvold will also be participating in Downtown Thursday for the first time this week with her homemade dog treats. The 11-year-old began her baking business, Aspen Trails Barkery, during the pandemic and has donated the proceeds from the sale of her treats to local nonprofits like Let’s Smile, Inc., Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Steele County Humane Society.
She has participated in farmers markets and sold her goodies online, but this is her first “big event” as a vendor, and she is looking forward to the unique and fun experience of preparing and having more people around to speak with and sell to.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “Not too nervous. I really like selling.”
Aarsvold began her baking preparations Tuesday morning, filling her home with the smells of peanut butter, banana, pumpkin and other delightful scents.
Her dad, David Aarsvold, said the reception and support of his daughter’s business has been “phenomenal,” with many repeat customers since she began this venture.
Pet bandanas
When Dawn Lunde’s daughter got a puppy named Kaia, she wanted a cute bandana to adorn the young golden retriever’s neck. Soon after, Juniper and Kai, LLC was born.
“My daughter asked if I could make a bandana for her puppy and I did,” Lunde said. “She really liked the bandana, and it was fun and easy to make, so we thought, ‘wouldn’t it be great to sell them’ and we formed the company.”
The brand truly is a family affair as Lunde does the sewing, her daughter handles all of the social media, her husband created the website and her son-in-law handles all of the backend financials.
Living in Apple Valley, Lunde has plenty of family and friends in Owatonna who encouraged her to participate in Downtown Thursday as a vendor.
“The owner of Urban Loft was talking about the event and invited us to get involved,” Lunde said. “I’m really excited to participate. I enjoy meeting people and their dogs. I think it’s a great event that’s well put together and it seems like many people really enjoy it, so it will be fun to be included this week.”
Other happenings
Aside from the dog friendly vendors, the downtown hotel will also be having it’s ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Thursday.
Lisa Cochran, MainStreet director with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said there will be several brand new vendors and food trucks throughout downtown this week.
Three first time food vendors will also be around including Smash It Burgers, Delicious Potato Skins and More, and B-Lo Zero mini donuts.
“We have so many cool things happening downtown this month,” Cochran said. “I think more vendors have signed up for August than in July, which is really exciting. I’m continuing to add people to this list.”
Crista Bohlmann will perform at 5 p.m. on the stage on the north end of the 300 block on Cedar Avenue, and the Murphy Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. on the stage in Central Park.