A Cambridge, Minnesota, man is facing his fifth set of criminal charges after he allegedly broke into an Owatonna home and was found by police sitting in the kitchen.
Benjamin William Hanson, 27, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with first-degree burglary, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched at 4:27 a.m. Sunday to a home on Academy Street East for a report of someone breaking into the residence. On the scene, police spoke with the reporting party and property owner, who allegedly said a man she did not know was inside her home in her kitchen. Officers were given permission to enter the home, where they reportedly located Hanson sitting on the kitchen floor and took him into custody.
The victim told police she and her daughter had been sleeping in the first floor bedroom when she was woken by the sound of someone in her garage and her dog barking, according to the report. She said she allegedly heard someone tell the dog to “shut up” and found Hanson coming into the kitchen from her garage. The victim said she did not know Hanson and when he started to walk toward her she called 911.
According to court documents, police were able to identify the method Hanson had gained entry by pushing in a window on the first floor of the residence on the west side, making a forced entry into an occupied home without consent.
During the time of Hanson’s Sunday arrest, he was under conditions of release from two Steele County files with dates of offense of Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, according to police, and he had last been in court on Thursday.
The burglary case is the sixth in open cases against Hanson in Minnesota. Most recently, Hanson was charged with misdemeanor theft and giving a police officer a false name, a gross misdemeanor, in two separate Steele County cases. Hanson allegedly stole a bottle of liquor on Aug, 29 from the Kwik Trip liquor store on Hoffman Drive. When he was apprehended at Walmart two days later, he reportedly gave officers the name of someone else.
Hanson also has active theft cases in Anoka and Isanti Counties, both misdemeanors.
He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center, and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance in the burglary case is scheduled for Sept. 23.
