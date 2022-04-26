Joyful and unique are just two words to describe one of the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary's main annual fundraisers.
After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Festival of Tables is returning again this year, but things will look slightly different than normal.
Hospital Auxiliary Co-Chair Joanne Sorenson said traditionally the festival includes 21 or 22 tables elaborately decorated in different themes. This year, however, they have opted to scale back to 18 tables to allow for more space between them due to the ongoing pandemic.
"We decided to keep this event a little bit smaller, not knowing what would happen with COVID," Sorenson said.
Deb Buck, also a co-chair for the auxiliary, said there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm mounting in the community as the festival quickly approaches in May.
"All the tickets are sold out, we'll have 153 guests this year" Buck said. "It's great to see how excited everyone is to participate in this fundraiser again."
With the last two years causing the event to be cancelled, the Auxiliary Scholarship Program — the primary beneficiary of the fundraiser —had to be greatly scaled back.
"With the last two years, I think the committee is hoping to raise enough funds to give as many scholarships as they can this year," Buck said.
Every year, multiple scholarships are awarded to Steele County residents who are pursuing a career in nursing, or any other aspect of the medical field. This year during the festival, Amie Fox will be speaking briefly for her daughter who was a past recipient and what the scholarship meant for her daughter's college career.
Sorenson and Buck were happy to report the wine game, raffle baskets and one grand prize will be returning to the festival as well. The wine game allows guests to purchase a bottle of wine and receive a mystery gift alongside it. One specialty basket containing $300 worth of goods were also up for the taking, which Buck said went over very well during previous events.
Along with the fun and games, Buck said people really look forward to admiring the creativity and uniqueness of the tables and their hostesses.
"The tables are different every year," Sorenson said. "I've decorated one table each year, and this year's theme of 'Sheep in the Meadow - Baa' wasn't hard for me to pull together."
Other themes include a book club theme, Mardi Gras, and all things Minnesota.
"A lot of work goes into this event each year," Buck said. "From the community to the businesses and especially the committee, an event like this isn't possible without them."
She sang the praises of the rest of the committee members including Lori Lair, Gloria Kenow, Sue Gasner, Mary Jacobson, Barb LeCuier, and Ronda Christenson.
The Auxiliary is still gathering donations from local community members and businesses. Buck said if anyone is interested in making a monetary donation or an item, they are welcome to bring the donations to the hospital gift shop and let the attendant know it is for the Festival of Tables.
The 9th Annual Festival of Tables will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at the Owatonna Country Club.