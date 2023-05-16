The Festival of Tables returned for its 10th edition Tuesday, raising funds for the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary scholarship program.

The Festival of Tables returned for its tenth year on Tuesday, raising funds for the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary scholarship program. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Every year, the Festival of Tables committee reaches out to community members to act as table hostesses. Each hostess must devise a unique theme for her table decorations. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Kandy Wilson hosted the Fascinating Fairies table. Wilson says she loves decorating her Victorian home with fairies, and had plenty of decorations to spare. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com) 
Sisters Judy Karaus, Susan Knippel and Sally Gwin assembled keepsakes from their mother for their table, including their mother Lucille's 1942 wedding dress. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
To celebrate ten years of Festival of Tables, Joanne Sorenson gave a presentation and passed around a scrapbook commemorating the original 2012 event (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376.

