The Festival of Tables returned for its 10th edition Tuesday, raising funds for the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary scholarship program.
Event co-chairs Joanne Sorenson and Deb Buck stressed the scale of the event compared to previous years. The fundraiser was pre-empted by COVID for two years and only returned last year at a reduced scale.
"We made it smaller, because we were just coming off of COVID," said Buck. "It’s nice to get back to historic levels of people coming to the event."
This year, the festival had a total of 189 guests seated at 22 tables, compared to last year's 155 guests and 18 tables. It packed the Owatonna Country Club to capacity. Buck suspects the Festival of Tables has grown to its maximum size for the time being, with little room to spare. Attendees weaved around the room before the program started, squeezing past one another to greet friends and take in the elaborate decorations around the room.
Every year, the Festival of Tables Committee reaches out to community members to act as table hostesses. Each hostess must devise a unique theme for her table decorations.
"It just amazes me. They get their creative hat out and they come up with the theme for their table," said Buck. "They bring things to life."
"The sky's the limit," added committee member Gloria Kenow.
This year, table themes ranged from Sorenson's British Tea Party to Kandy Wilson's Fascinating Fairies. Some of the themes reflect the hostess' style and personality. Wilson says she loves decorating her Victorian home with fairies, and had plenty of decorations to spare.
"I didn’t bring a lot of my fairies," said Wilson. "I have a lot of fairies in my house."
Other tables have a message, like Marcia Sullivan's Eat Your Vegetables table. Sullivan, who works in the Owatonna Hospital gift shop, made vegetables fun by adding gnome dolls from the gift shop to her table.
Sisters Judy Karaus and Susan Knippel assembled their mother's belongings, with help from their sister Sally Gwin, for their Memories of MOM table. The sisters chose their mother Lucille's 1942 wedding dress as the centerpiece, surrounded by fine china and other keepsakes that remind them of her.
"Everything on the table is mom’s," said Gwin.
Multiple organizers and attendees discussed the event's wine game with anticipation. The wine game has become a fixture of the event and — in keeping with the rest of the event — was larger than ever. Attendees could pay $20 for a wine cork with a number and trade that cork in for the corresponding bag. Each bag contained a bottle of wine and a mystery prize donated by a local business.
Buck encouraged guests to have a good time while they supported a good cause.
"Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you," she said to the crowd. "Life is too short to be anything but happy."
To celebrate the event's 10th edition, Sorenson gave a short presentation and passed around a scrapbook commemorating the inaugural festival in 2012. Sorenson and the crowd laughed together as she recalled the first year, when the fundraiser was held in a church at the same time as a funeral.
Though much of the afternoon focused on fun and games, Matt Mullenbach took to the podium to highlight the imp act of the event. Mullenbach, a flight paramedic with North Memorial Air Care, spoke on behalf of his wife Val, and previous recipient of the scholarship. Val was busy training at the dialysis unit at the hospital during the event. Val is currently studying nursing at Riverland Community College thanks to the Hospital Auxiliary scholarship, hoping to become a delivery nurse when she graduates.
"These two scholarships have truly helped our family," said Mullenbach. "Your generosity truly is appreciated."
Committee member Mary Parsons also noted the need for volunteers at the hospital, which is looking for around 30 people to join their team.
"There are lots of opportunities for outreach to others, and I hope you’ll join us," said Parsons.