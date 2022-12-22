A felony charge that accused Owatonna's city engineer of strangling another male in his home has been dismissed following a plea deal.
Kyle Aaron Skov, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Steele County District Court to misdemeanor domestic assault. As a result, a second misdemeanor charge and a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge were dismissed. Skov was also granted a stay of adjudication in return for his guilty plea.
With the stay of adjudication, the court will dismiss the final charge if he successfully completes his probation, the terms of which will be decided during his sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.
Skov has worked as the engineer and public works director for the city of Owatonna since 2012.
According to the criminal complaint, police were notified in September of a report of a domestic on 17th Street SE. Court records show Skov was the initial caller, but while officers were obtaining a statement from him, the victim also called to report the incident.
The victim reportedly told police Skov had been yelling at him, eventually following him into the garage and “chest bumped/pushed” the victim. The victim said Skov was allegedly “in his face,” so he pushed Skov away, which led to Skov punching the victim in the face and putting him in a headlock. According to the report, the victim said he could breathe but struggled for about 30 seconds to break free of the headlock.
The victim said Skov had allegedly choked him before, but it was never reported. The victim told police in April, Skov had put his hands around the victim’s throat and pushed him into the wall, according to court records.
Court documents show police noted the victim had dried blood on his nose, shirt, right arm and right hand, and light bruising on both sides of the victim’s neck could be seen.
Skov allegedly had no cuts, scratches or scrapes, so the blood did not appear to be from him, according to police.
According to court records, the mother of a juvenile witness told police the witness stated the victim “was not doing anything wrong.”
Skov has no prior criminal history in the state of Minnesota. He was arrested without incident following the call, and was released from custody three days later.
According to City Administrator Kris Busse, Skov was immediately placed on leave.
“The city takes such complaints against its employees seriously,” Busse said in September. “City staff is reviewing the complaint and will take action as determined appropriate and consistent with policies, procedures and the law.”
Assistant County Engineer Sean Murphy has been leading the department since Skov was put on leave.