An Owatonna woman has had a felony charge against her dismissed after a toxicology report revealed she did not have mood altering chemicals in her system, according to court records.
Catherine Brown Furness, 69, was originally charged in August 2021 with criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of a controlled substance which resulted in substantial bodily harm, a felony. The charge stemmed from a crash that took place at the Rose Street roundabout after the vehicle she was driving struck a motorcyclist and sent him to the hospital with a head injury.
Court records show the motorcyclist suffered a skull fracture, ear drum bleed, shoulder injury and road rash.
Following a toxicology report conducted in early March, the Steele County Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the felony charge, due to no presence of marijuana or any other chemicals in Furness’ system at the time of the crash. The judge dismissed the charge in May, but the case was amended to include a misdemeanor charge of careless driving.
Furness pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on May 19 and was sentenced last Friday to one year supervised probation. In her plea agreement, Furness admits to not seeing the motorcyclist when she entered the roundabout.
The terms of her probation includes Furness being prohibited from the use or possession of alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription.
