A man from Columbia Heights, Minnesota, had a felony charge against him dismissed after he was accused of choking a woman in her Owatonna home.
Altaaf Joshua Persaud, 23, pleaded guilty in June to fifth degree assault, a misdemeanor, for the incident that took place in March. Per his plea agreement, a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dismissed
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reportedly said Persaud had assaulted her in her home while children were present.
Persaud was also sentenced earlier this year to five years supervised probation after he was pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge from a 2021 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer stopped Persaud early Christmas Eve morning after he failed to make a complete stop at an intersection.
The officer administered a breath test, which recorded Persaud to have a 0.116 blood alcohol content.
Court records show Persaud has three previous DWI convictions, including a 2019 conviction in Hennepin County and two convictions in 2021 in both Anoka and Steele counties.
Persaud must also serve 180 days in local confinement as a staggered sentence in the DWI case.
