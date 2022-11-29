...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
In an important step forward in ongoing efforts to position the next generation of strong executive leadership at Federated Insurance, Chairman Jeff Fetters announced that Nicholas R. Lower has been appointed the organization’s president, adding this responsibility to his current role as chief operating officer.
This leadership change will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.
“Our mission is and will continue to be, ‘Our value is measured by the success of our clients,’” said Fetters. “Fulfilling this mission and promise to our clients, recommending association partners, and employees requires financial strength and developing the next generation of Federated leaders, which makes this appointment even more fitting.”
As president-chief operating officer, Lower will assume greater responsibility and authority for the operational functions that propel the companies’ strong financial results. He will continue to serve on Federated’s Operations Team and oversee Marketing, Field Services, Underwriting, Association Risk Management Services, Life Operations and Agency Operations.
“Nick Lower’s work ethic, integrity, and ability to surround multiple areas will serve him well in this top leadership role,” said Fetters. “He is a quick study and constantly striving to get better. His passion for Federated, our clients, our association partners, and his fellow employees, shines through every day.”
An Ohio native, Lower graduated from Muskingum University and joined Federated Insurance as a marketing representative in Ohio. Over the years, he has taken on several leadership roles in the company’s Marketing function, leading to him being named senior vice president - director of Marketing in 2017 and executive vice president – chief operating officer in 2021.
“Over the years, Nick has successfully run our business plan and operational initiatives, which makes him uniquely qualified to continue to successfully implement our business plan and enhance our operational initiatives to help us achieve profitable growth and company results.”
Mike Kerr will remain the chief executive officer of Federated Insurance and will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.
Fetters also announced additional officer appointments. Becky Rauen, Aly Bowman, and John Gehan have been appointed senior vice president, directors of insurance operations. Rauen, Bowman, and Gehan will also join the operations team, helping to make decisions to further the companies’ operational functions.