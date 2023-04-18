“What makes us successful?”
That was the question both posed and answered by Jeff Fetters during the 119th annual policyholders meeting for Federated Insurance. Fetters, who as chair of the board presided over the meeting, was filled with reasons for why the company has continued to be successful during those 119 years, but brought it back to the very beginning to make his point clear.
“We started as an association member benefit,” Fetters said, explaining how Minnesota Implement Dealers Association built, supported and promoted the association movement with the creation of Federated. “No other insurance company in the nation has been created that way … It wasn’t about making money; it was about giving more and better value to our clients. And it still is that way today.”
With 510 industry associations and buying groups recommending Federated Insurance products and services, Fetters discussed the importance of the relationships built throughout the years that makes the company successful. On top of surrounding themselves with exceptional people, Fetters said the company is successful because they value mentoring the next generation, they remain focused on their clients, the continue to follow a nearly 40-year business plan that he says continues to be a proven roadmap to success, they focus on innovation and leadership development, and because they continue to be headquartered in Owatonna.
“Owatonna is the perfect place for our corporate offices, and to that end we give back to Owatonna,” Fetters said, describing the $22 million corporate donation made to the construction of the new Owatonna high school, as well as more than $6 million of investments made into the downtown district. “Why do we do that? Because we want the best for our employees, for their children and their grandchildren.”
“We ain’t going nowhere,” he laughed. “This is home.”
Fetters joked that each year for the past couple of annual meetings, he has announced that Federated is in the “strongest financial position” they have ever been in. He added that his priority is to be able to say that next year, and each year following that.
Showing what created this strong financial position, Fetters took those in attendance on a journey through the past decade, where the company was able to more than double their consolidated assets since 2012, taking the company from $5.47 billion to $11.22 billion.
Other record-setting results for the company includes $9.9 billion in total invested assets, $4.6 billion in policyholders’ surplus, $2.52 billion in total premiums — both property and casualty and life — and $309 million in total life company premiums. Additionally, Federated currently has 44.059 total property and casualty accounts.
In 2022, Federated celebrated achieving the goal of reaching $2 billion profitable growth, which had been set in 2016 to be completed by the end of 2022. The goal was officially reached in April 2022, and three months later a new goal was set to reach $3 billion by December 2026.
“I am exceptionally proud of our highly talented and dedicated employees,” Fetters continued. “As organizations faced challenges ranging from tornados, to crash-related litigation, to retaining essential employees, Federated employees were there to provide counsel, support and the invaluable risk management tools and services out clients needed to remain successful.”
Other highlights of the year included, but are not limited to, Federated continuing to hold an A+ (Superior) rating by insurance industry analyst A.M. Best for the 23rd consecutive year, a record $3.876 million was donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters to three Minnesota agencies during the annual Federated Challenge, and employees who participated in the company’s 2022 employee gift matching program donated nearly $100,000 to 200 charitable causes across the nation.
Fetters also recognized retiring board member David Adcox, as well as his wife Connie, for their faithful service to the board of directors, as well as prior service on the advisory board.
“Since 2013, David has been a devoted voice for the Fuel Marketer and Distributor industry on the Federated Insurance Board of Directors. We are very grateful to have benefitted from his experience and passion,” Fetters said. “David and Connie will always be treasured friends and greatly missed.”
New board member Jason Courter, COO of Honda Auto Center in Bellevue, Washington, was elected to his first, one-year term to fill the vacancy left by Adcox.
Fetters, along with board members Camelia Clarke, James Giesler and Sarah Person, were all re-elected to additional three-year terms on the Board of Directors.
Federated’s 2023 Chairman’s Career Award recipient is Senior Marketing Representative Kevin Kramer, of Minneapolis. Kramer was recognized for his career-long achievements as a marketing representative.
As always, Fetters dismissed the meeting with promises that the best years for the company are still right in front of them.