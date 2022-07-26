It was a night of community, inspiration and imagining possibilities.
For a second year in a row, the Federated Challenge broke its record for funds raised in a single evening to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. During the 18th annual black-tie gala Sunday, a total of $3.88 million was raised — over $500,000 more than the record $3.3 million raised last year.
“Those served by Big Brothers Big Sisters undoubtedly face challenges,” said Federated Insurance Chairman and Event Chair Jeff Fetters. “You, Federated Challenge family, create opportunities for them they could never imagine were possible.”
One hundred percent of the money raised will be donated to Minnesota’s three BBBS agencies — BBBS of Southern Minnesota (Owatonna), BBBS Twin Cities (Minneapolis) and BBBS of Central Minnesota (St. Cloud) — and BBBS of America. These organizations creating one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), thus creating opportunities for the next generation.
"Imagine the Possibilities" was the theme for this year’s Federated Challenge, and it was evident in every part of the event, from the walls adorned with photographs of BBBS matches to the empowering words shared by keynote speakers. Master of Ceremonies Julie Rethemeier opened the evening by reminding everyone in attendance that, in order to imagine the possibilities, they have to imagine what’s possible.
“We all need someone who speaks truth and life into us … Someone who sees things in us that are bigger than we can see ourselves," said Rethemeier, vice president and director of public affairs and advertising at Federated Insurance. "Someone to be 'Big' for us.”
Others records were also set inside the Saint Paul RiverCentre that evening, including the highest number of attendees, reaching nearly 600 people, and 83 businesses sponsoring the event to support youth mentoring in Minnesota and throughout the country.
Of those sponsors, 24 were sponsoring the gala for the first time.
Remembering Marty Fetters
Another first for the event was the absence of Marty Fetters, wife of Jeff Fetters, who died in December following a 14-month battle with cancer. She was 68. Though emotions ran high as the crowd remembered their friend and a champion for defending youth potential, including a powerful video-montage memorial, it was made clear that the Federated Challenge is an important part of the living legacy Marty left behind.
Following opening remarks, Jeff Fetters welcomed everyone to the event, as he shared his and Marty’s reasons for advocating for youth mentorship in their community — and why they’re passionate about the Federated Challenge.
“You demonstrate your love for people by how much you care," Fetters said. "Tonight, we will put our nation’s youth first, learn their stories, and show our support through our gifts, our words, and the joy we share with them."
Since 2013, the Fetters couple served as co-hosts of the event they cared so deeply about. In Marty's absence, Jeff Fetters was joined by two Littles in the BBBS Southern Minnesota program, Sky and Tayton, as co-hosts.
A portion of the donations are set aside for the Federated Challenge Scholarship Program which provides up to $5,000 per year to qualified Littles or high school Bigs enrolled in a non-four-year program focusing on apprenticeship, certificate, trade school, technical or community college. Hundreds of students have benefited from this fund and are earning job-ready training degrees with little to no debt.
Opening the pocketbooks
The event also featured legendary WCCO radio host Dave Lee and master auctioneer Glen Fladeboe, both of which helped facilitate the live auction portion. Perhaps the most exciting moment of the night included the break in the live auction to pledge monetary donations to BBBS. Once again, regardless of how much money was raised within the following 30 minutes that pledges were taken, Federated Insurance promised to match it dollar-to-dollar.
Immediately following Fladeboe's call for pledges began, three hands shot into the air to pledge $100,000. The pledges were then gathered in increments of $50,000, $25,000, $10,000, $5,000, $1,000 and $500, with Fladeboe exclaiming to the crowd he had never seen such high participation in several of the pledge levels.
“This event continues to overwhelm me,” said Fetters. “Tonight, you once again proved that anything is possible. Together, we can ignite potential, change lives, and better our communities through positive mentor relationships. Imagine the possibilities of what your generosity has done and will do.”
The gala’s program also featured inspiring messages from BBBS of America President and CEO Artis Stevens; John Thomas, vice president of social responsibility for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx; and Minnesota’s Big Sister of the Year Peggy Hanson, of Owatonna.
Also recognized during the event this year were principal and co-founders of Bristol Development Group, Sam Yeager and Ashlyn Meneguzzi — this year’s Federated Challenge honorees.
New this year, Federated Challenge attendees took to the links on Monday at the world-renowned Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota — the future site of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship and the 2029 Ryder Cup.