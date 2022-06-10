Federated Insurance hosted a “$2 Billion Tailgate” Thursday evening to celebrate reaching the goal to double their profitable property and casualty premiums eight months early. (Photos by Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Leaders of one of Owatonna’s largest employers took time to show the staff how much they are appreciated — as well as celebrate reaching a giant goal a full eight months early.
“Congratulations, you did it!” Federated Insurance Chairman Jeff Fetters said Thursday night to roughly 2,600 individuals at the Steele County Fairgrounds. Joined by his executive staff and members of the Board of Directors, Fetters directly credited the success of reaching the goal of climbing to $2 billion of profitable property and casualty premium to employees across the country.
In lieu of the annual picnic the company typically hosts for its employees, a “$2 Billion Tailgate” at the fairgrounds was thrown for all the Minnesota-based employees, as well as a plus one for each. The event included meet and greets with Minnesota legendary mascots from University of Minnesota, Minnesota Lynx and Minnesota United, food from a variety of popular food trucks and vendors, yard games and inflatable carnival games, and a live performance from the legendary Hairball.
“What you all accomplished with this $2 billion in profitable property and casualty goal is absolutely nothing short of remarkable,” Fetters said. “[It is] one of the very greatest accomplishments in the 118-year storied history of this company.”
The goal was first set in May 2016, following the company’s decision to leave the health insurance industry. Board Director Jim Lipscomb reminded the crowd that decision was difficult, but the laws in place forced their hand.
“Federated came up with this challenge to basically double the property and casualty on a profitable basis over a short period of seven years,” Lipscomb said. “By golly, you done it, and you’ve had just great work ethics throughout this time … It’s almost unbelievable, but you know what it really comes down to? It comes down to what the culture of this company is. The culture that was started back in 1904 and has grown every year.”
The original end date for the goal was for the end of 2022.
Federated Insurance will be hosting seven additional tailgate celebrations across the country in the upcoming weeks to thank each and every one of their employees.