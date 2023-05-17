Despite 119 years of history, there have been only five chairmen of Federated Insurance, starting with C.I. Buxton pioneering the company’s path to Owatonna.

Federated CEO Mike Kerr welcomes invited community guests to the 100-year anniversary celebration of the C.I. Buxton Building in downtown Owatonna. Executives guided guests throughout the building, sharing unique stories of the facility’s rich history and the many ties to the community. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Federated Chairman Jeff Fetters points out the original molding and paint inside his office, which originally served as C.I. Buxton’s office as well as an executive board room for a period of time. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
(Left) Director of Insurance Operations Becky Rauen and CIO Ryker Richardson reveal the small fountain inside the entrance of the C.I. Buxton Building once housed live goldfish. The fountain has been refurbished over the years to remain operational. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
CFO Mike Keller shares stories of C.I. Buxton’s office in downtown Owatonna, as well as fun facts about the historic architecture seen throughout the original building. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The construction of the C.I. Buxton Building was put in motion in 1919 to show Federated Insurance’s commitment to remaining in Owatonna. Formerly known by employees as the “original building,” it was renamed in 2014 to honor the company’s founder, C.I. Buxton. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Director of Human Resources Lisa Hyland recalls the discovery of an ornate window found during a demolition and renovation project at the downtown building. The window is now displayed as art near the executive offices. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Mayor Tom Kuntz admires one of the newer areas inside the 100 year old C.I. Buxton Building, home office for Federated Insurance. The employee area incorporates the history of the company as well as the future with the design of the famous Federated shield outlined in glass to separate the two floors. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

