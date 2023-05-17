Federated Chairman Jeff Fetters points out the original molding and paint inside his office, which originally served as C.I. Buxton’s office as well as an executive board room for a period of time. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Federated CEO Mike Kerr welcomes invited community guests to the 100-year anniversary celebration of the C.I. Buxton Building in downtown Owatonna. Executives guided guests throughout the building, sharing unique stories of the facility’s rich history and the many ties to the community. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
(Left) Director of Insurance Operations Becky Rauen and CIO Ryker Richardson reveal the small fountain inside the entrance of the C.I. Buxton Building once housed live goldfish. The fountain has been refurbished over the years to remain operational. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Director of Human Resources Lisa Hyland recalls the discovery of an ornate window found during a demolition and renovation project at the downtown building. The window is now displayed as art near the executive offices. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The construction of the C.I. Buxton Building was put in motion in 1919 to show Federated Insurance’s commitment to remaining in Owatonna. Formerly known by employees as the “original building,” it was renamed in 2014 to honor the company’s founder, C.I. Buxton. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Mayor Tom Kuntz admires one of the newer areas inside the 100 year old C.I. Buxton Building, home office for Federated Insurance. The employee area incorporates the history of the company as well as the future with the design of the famous Federated shield outlined in glass to separate the two floors. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Despite 119 years of history, there have been only five chairmen of Federated Insurance, starting with C.I. Buxton pioneering the company’s path to Owatonna.
Over the years, Federated continued to grow and expand in the community, building and acquiring new offices that were named after chairmen — all accept for one. Current Chairman Jeff Fetters said that never sat right with him, and in 2014, he decided to change that by addressing the Board of Directors and forever marking the company’s oldest building as a way to honor the man who started it all.
On Tuesday, Federated employees and invited guests from the community were welcomed to the C.I. Buxton Building in downtown Owatonna to celebrate the facility’s 100th birthday. Federated executives welcomed all visitors, walking them through the historic building and sharing stories of its rich history.
“I’m so proud of Federated, I’m so proud of Federated people, current and certainly our predecessors,” Fetters said. “I’m so proud of this organization, so proud of the success it’s had over these many, many years, and certainly Federated’s roots run incredibly deep into this community, the city of Owatonna.”
Joined by invited guests from the community in the entrance of the home office building, Fetters said he has seen photos of when the building first opened in June 1923 and the open house showed scores of people lined up waiting to get in. While many things have changed since then, including additions to the buildings and other buildings being erected around the original one, Fetters said the main thing that has stayed the same is Owatonna being home to the company.
“You think about our company and how much it’s changed, you think about our community and how much it’s changed over the years, how much society has changed over the years, all those kinds of things — but we like to think about this foundation, these walls, were solid through all those difficulties the last 100 years,” he said. “I want all of you to know we would not be here without you. Without this community we are not here.”
Mayor Tom Kuntz was among those invited to the special event, and he asserted the love between Federated and the city of Owatonna is mutual.
“The city of Owatonna is so privileged and honored to have Federated INsurance love Owatonna as you do,” Kuntz said, following a brief description of the variety of ways Federated has poured money back into the community over the past century-plus. “Thank you for all you do for the city of Owatonna, it’s a great blessing.”