For the first time in three years, the J.E. Meilahn Auditorium of Federated Mutual Insurance Company’s A.T. Annexstad Building was once again filled Tuesday morning with camaraderie, celebration and community.
Chairman Jeff Fetters told policyholders during their 118th annual meeting how 2021 — despite still being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with exceptionally low interest rates and seeing inflation at the highest it has been in 30 years — was one of the best years the company has seen to date.
“The 2021 Chairman’s Annual Report documents yet another volatile year in the insurance industry due to major storms, social inflation, nuclear verdicts, and frequency of severe auto-liability loses” Fetters said to the more than 200 people in the room. “Yet, it was, in my opinion, a very positive and revealing year for Federated Companies, as record high levels were achieved in nearly all financial categories.”
Highlights from 2021, as presented by Fetters, included record-setting total assets at $10.54 billion; invested assets at $9.5 billion; policyholder surplus at $4.44 billion; total property and casualty and life premium at $2.27 billion; property and casualty net premium at $1.97 billion; and a total of 42,563 property and casualty accounts. Federated Life Insurance Company also saw $267 million in premium, $2.43 billion in assets and $550 million in capital and surplus.
Finances weren’t the only highlights Fetters shared with the crowd, which included not only policyholders, but community leaders in health care, education, business and the nonprofit sector, as well as representation from the city of Owatonna. Federated also launched Federated DriveSAFE last year, a telematics app designed to help improve driving habits among clients’ company drivers and create safer roads for all.
“We hope every client at Federated who has drivers is on this program in 2022, ‘23, ‘24 and beyond,” Fetters said. “It will save lives — I promise it will save lives and prevent injuries.”
For the 23rd consecutive year, Federated was rated A+ (Superior) by insurance industry analyst A.M. Best, a ranking Fetters said less than 10% of commercial insurers receive.
On the side of philanthropy and community service, Federated was able to raise a record-breaking $3.316 million for three Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in Minnesota and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Fetters said this brings Federated’s total financial commitment to the youth mentor-based nonprofit to $44 million since 2015.
Locally, Federated employees continue to be the top source of mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. Federated employees also raised more than $277,000 — coupled with a $97,000 corporate gift — for the United Way. Approximately $304,000 will stay locally in Steele County.
It is not surprise that Federated continues to pour love into Owatonna, as Fetters asserted during his presentation that the company’s history and culture is deeply and permanently rooted in the local community.
“We love, love, love Owatonna, Minnesota” Fetters said. “It is the perfect place for Federated to be headquartered. We love it here; we’re staying here; we’re not going anywhere; we’re trying to expand and grow here.”
Also during the annual meeting, the policyholders voted to renew the three-year Board of Directors terms for Michael Keller, Thomas Nobbe and Darlene Miller. Also elected to the board was first-time Director Camelia Clark, who will serve a one-year term.
Fetters publicly acknowledged and thanked retiring director Lester Killebrew and his wife, Catherine, and presented them with a resolution honoring their faithful board service for the past decade.
Federated’s 2022 Chairman’s Career Award recipient was Senior Marketing Representative Bob Anderson, of Florida. Anderson, who could not be at the meeting Tuesday, was recognized during the meeting for his career-long achievements with the company.
Just prior to dismissing the meeting, Fetters promised that the “best years” of Federated are right in front of them and doubled down on the company’s mission and purpose as it always has been and always will be.
“This isn’t an easy job that any of the employees have here at Federated — this is a tough, competitive marketplace — but we will hold fast to our vision for the future to get better, to be a better association member benefit. We will hold fast to our integrity, meaning the quality of work we provide people — the value that we provide people as an association member benefit,” Fetters said. “And we will hold fast to our purpose, which is very simple: to help those we serve to be the best they can be.”