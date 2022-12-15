Snow may be covering the roads, but the city is already focusing on street projects for the upcoming construction season.
Earlier this month during the Owatonna City Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved to prepare the feasibility report for the 2023 street and utility projects. The projects encompassing four roads throughout the city will be paid for by a combination of assessments, sanitary sewer funds, stormwater funds, Owatonna Public Utility funds and the general fund.
Councilor Dave Burbank was not in attendance.
The streets scheduled to receive various levels of reconstruction include McKinley Street SW from Oak Avenue to Lilac Avenue, Butternut Avenue SW from McKinley Street to Riverview Place, Riverview Place SW from Butternut to the west circle, and School Street from Main Street East to Partridge Avenue SE.
The feasibility report will serve as a report to advise the City Council in a preliminary way as to whether the proposed improvement is necessary, cost-effective and feasible; whether it should best be made as proposed or in connection with some other improvement; the estimated cost of the improvement as recommended; and a description of the methodology used to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels.
"This feasibility report will identify the needs for pavement reconditioning, utility service life both from the city standpoint and OPU, water and assessing any sidewalk pieces as well," said Assistant City Engineer Sean Murphy.
According to Murphy, the city runs on a rotation each year to determine the next lineup for street and utility projects. With the city divided into quarters, Murphy said they rotate through each quarter every four years. This is an effort to try to spread out construction during the warmer months so the same area of town is not under construction for multiple years in a row.
2022 project
In 2022, the city reconstructed and provided bituminous rehabilitation for 15th Street NE, Linn Avenue from 16th Street SE to 18th Street SW, and Selby Avenue from Mound Street to Lemond Road as a part of the annual streets and utility project. The projects included work on the water, sanitary and storm sewer utilities under some of the roads.
Due to inflation, however, the lowest bid for the projects came in at 19% higher than the city engineer's original estimate. The storm sewer work was identified as the major contributed to the higher-than-expected bids, with the prices for the specific work coming in at a 98% inflation rate. The city ultimately rejected all the bids for the projects in May, rebidding the project without the storm sewer work on Selby included. At the time, the Public Works Department determined the storm sewer system was in "good enough" condition as is.
The second round of bids still came in over the estimated price, but was considered 'doable" with a $2.11 million price tag.
The total cost to be assessed is estimated at $363,616.
The project completion date is projected for July 2023.