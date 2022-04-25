People flocked to Owatonna's Central Park in 2021 for the opening day of the farmers market. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods are able to sign up for a spot in the 2022 weekly market free of charge. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Though Mother Nature seems to continually taunt us with less-than-ideal spring weather, there is another season on the cusp of coming into full swing next month.
Owatonna's Central Park will be buzzing once again next Saturday as the downtown farmers market returns for the season.
Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods will be lining the outer banks of the park from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturdays through the month of October.
John Meixner, owner of Little Professor Book Center across the street from the park, said the opening day for the farmers market will be ideal for him as it is the same day as his Free Comic Book day. He is also the organizer of the farmers market on behalf of MainStreet and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
"It's usually a very busy day for me," Meixner said. "So hopefully the market will be busy too."
The Owatonna Farmers Market is free for vendors to sign up, so long as they are residents of Steele County and the items they're selling are homegrown or homemade. Meixner said this was an arrangement made by the city in an effort to open the opportunity up to everybody and not just commercial businesses.
So far, more than 50 vendors have signed up to sell their goods during the opening weekend, and Meixner anticipates throughout the season around 125 different vendors will be coming and going from the market.
"There's almost always something different out there," Meixner said. "People with asparagus and berries may only come once or twice, and then there's the people who come almost every weekend."
Lisa Cochran, the newly hired MainStreet director through the Owatonna Chamber, said she and many others in the community are getting excited for the farmers market to return to Central Park.
"People are definitely ready for spring events," Cochran said. "Vendors of all ages will be down there. There's some young kids who make cookies and bracelets, there's rugs and produce. A little bit of everything."
Vendors interested in signing up can still do so at the Little Professor Book Center. There is a rule sheet to review and sign, as well as a vendor card to be placed on the tables during the market.
The Farmers Market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday in May through October at Central Park in Owatonna unless otherwise noted.