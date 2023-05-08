Cold weather couldn't keep the shoppers away. 

2023 Farmers Market

The farmers market opened in Central Park last Saturday. Several vendors noted the overcast weather, but that didn't keep shoppers away. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Jack Olson

Jack Olson has been selling his plants at the farmers market for around eight years. He said the market was getting off to a slow start last Saturday, but stressed it's "too early to tell" how the season will play out. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Olson's plants

Jack Olson grows and sells a variety of cacti and succulents. Olson is also experimenting with hardwood shrubs this year. "I’m having really good success with that," he said. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Sandra Skalicky

Sandra Skalicky has been selling her crochet work and other homemade crafts at the farmers market for over a decade. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Sorensen honey farm

Launie Sorensen hands honey sticks to two of his most loyal customers, 12-year-olds Seifer and Zelda Whitehead, Saturday morning during the Owatonna Farmers Market season opening. The twins said they always stop by Sorensen's booth, which he has had set up for many years. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Pang Vang

Pang Vang grows "pretty much everything." He hails from Laos, but he's been farming in Owatonna for the last 13 years. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments