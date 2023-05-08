Cold weather couldn't keep the shoppers away.
The Central Park Farmers Market opened on a cool and cloudy morning Saturday.
A number of attendees weren't entirely pleased with the weather, but the beloved Owatonna institution still drew regular vendors and shoppers.
Jack Olson has been regularly selling his plants at the farmers market since he retired from landscaping eight years ago. He mostly sells succulents and small cacti, but this year he's also propagating shrubs from hardwood cuttings.
"I'm having really good success with that," said Olson. "So that's kind of fun."
Olson felt the farmers market opening was slower than years past due to the overcast weather, but noted it's "too early to tell." Rita Wandrey, who was purchasing plants from Olson, didn't mince words about the weather.
"It sucks. Could be a little warmer," said Wandrey. "I’ve come when it’s worse."
While the chilly weather may have suppressed turnout for the markets opening weekend, it wasn't as bad as some had feared.
"I wasn’t expecting such good foot traffic since the weather was supposed to be not great," said Sandra Skalicky. “It’s been a good day so far."
Skalicky has been selling crocheted items and other crafts at the market for over a decade. Despite wind whipping her tent around, Skalicky reported enjoying the market.
"I really like the people," said Skalicky. "Meeting new people and seeing people over the years come back."
Launie Sorensen, who runs Sorensen Honey Farm with his son, Kirby, was also selling his wares on Saturday. Sorensen, who has been in the honey business for decades, described some of the challenges beekeepers are facing.
"It's been a tough year," said Sorensen. "Normally the dandelions would be blooming right now."
With flowers blooming later than usual, Sorensen has to sustain his bees on sugar water for the time being. Still, he's looking forward to this year's harvest, which will peak in June and July. Sorensen plans to bring an observation hive to the farmers market later this season so shoppers can get a peak at the tiny bees that produce their honey.
"It’s a big hit," said Sorensen. "Kids like to see that."
Sorensen will be expanding his presence at the farmers market as this summer's harvest comes in. Twelve-year-old twins Seifer and Zelda Whitehead, some of Sorensen's most loyal shoppers, confirm that his offerings will double before summer ends. According to the Whitehead twins, their entire family uses Sorensen's products.
"Almost every farmers market weekend, we come here and get some honey sticks," said Seifer.
Pang Vang, a regular vendor at the market, was selling radishes and greens on Saturday. He grows "pretty much everything," including cucumbers, potatoes and snap peas. Vang has years of farming experience from his native country Laos, but he's been growing vegetables in Owatonna for 13 years. He credits farming with keeping him fit, calling it "nature exercise."
"I don’t like to exercise on a machine, but I like doing nature exercise," he said. "If I’m not working, I’m not healthy."