The drizzling rain and dreary weather wasn’t enough to keep farm enthusiasts of all ages from flocking to the Four Seasons Centre on Thursday for the first day of the North American Farm and Power Show.
The Farm and Power Show is notable for bringing thousands of people to Owatonna and Steele County over the years, being the biggest show of its kind in Minnesota. More than 300 vendor booths and outside exhibitors are present this year.
Tradexpos Show Director Brock Nelson said with last year being the first back from two cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole weekend went off without a hitch with a record number of attendees exceeding 22,000.
“Everything is getting back to normal and we have a lot of cool stuff happening this year,” he said. “If you’ve been to the farm show before, it’ll all look familiar but of course some new faces and vendors will be hanging out and we have some great prizes. All around it’s going to be a great weekend event.”
The Farm and Power Show was ultimately the first major event in Owatonna to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Along with more than 300 vendors inside and outside the Four Seasons Center, seminars will also be given with the Linder Farm Network and the University of Minnesota Extension speaking on the second floor.
Nelson said the seminars will focus on general farming, animal waste training, crop economics and more.
“I think the farmers really enjoy getting to ear some of this information and I think it is something that attracts them to these shows,” Nelson said.
Miner’s Outdoor and Rec out of Blooming Prairie will also be giving away a grand prize to one lucky guest each day throughout the show. Nelson said Miner’s has always been a great supporter of the show for many years.
Prizes include a leaf blower bundle, outdoor trimmer package and a chainsaw package.
Vendors range from large and small farming equipment, tools, insurance and solar panels to nonprofit organizations, heat packs and equipment repair.
Mike Pena, a sales representative with HiDow, a company dedicated to to relieve aching muscles with electric muscle stimulation, said he sometimes sees people raise an eyebrow when they walk by the booth wondering why they’re there.
“Farmers work their bodies to the bone throughout the year,” he said. “Sometimes we forget to take care of our bodies which is where our products come in to help ease those aches and pains that can come with the heavy lifting and moving these people do day in and day out.”
Todd Miller took the opportunity to bring his young children, 4-year-old Kaden and 8-year-old William to the show for the first time.
“I’ve been coming off an on for several years, but now the boys are old enough where I thought they would have fun coming along,” he said. “Their eyes went wide when they saw all the big tractors and equipment and immediately asked if they could climb up and sit in them.”
Most vendors are more than happy to allow children and adults explore the equipment which also makes for a fun photo opportunity for parents.
“I asked my dad if we could bring the big tractor home but he said it was too expensive,” a bummed out William said. “But its still fun to climb in them and pretend to drive it.”
The show will continue until Saturday. Attendance and parking is free.