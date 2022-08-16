After news broke that Hat Chic Clothing Co. would be discontinuing business this summer, Bre Smith says she didn't stop hearing about it.
"In three different places in one day, I heard, 'I just can't believe Hat Chic is closing,'" Smith said. "I heard it from another mom at preschool drop-off; I heard the lady behind me in Hy-Vee say it on her phone; and then when we were at dance lessons, I heard it again."
Smith, who has only lived in Owatonna for a year, decided she needed to investigate who exactly this "Hat Chic" was, why she was closing and why the community was so upset.
It became clear to Smith quite quickly that Hat Chic owner Tanya Henson was on to something special, and instead of letting the one-stop-shop for all things school pride disappear from the community, she took initiative to step in.
"We didn't buy the Hat Chic business, but we did buy some of her equipment," Smith said, proudly introducing the new Steele Threads store.
"We also had first dibs on the spot," said husband Chad Smith, as the couple stood in the midst of their remodeling project.
Despite being new to town and having children that aren't quite at the age to partake in any Owatonna sports, the Smiths said they are excited to take on this new venture and allow homemade fan gear to continue to be offered in the streets of downtown. This was exactly the outcome MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran was hoping to see.
"It was kind of a blow to hear Hat Chic was closing, along with Box Babes. The first thought was the empty store front," Cochran said. "My second thought then was that service was no longer going to be offered in a downtown location, but it wasn't too long after that I heard [Steele Threads] was opening there and going to fill that niche."
In addition to still providing embroidery and screenprinting through Steele Threads, Bre Smith will also be opening Spotted Sunflower Boutique in the former location of Box Babes next door. Box Babes, which was co-owned by Henson, Cochran, Lauren Kozelka, of Kottke Jewelers, and Nicole Arndt, of Urban Loft, announced its closure shortly after Henson's announcement of closing Hat Chic.
While Steele Threads is a new venture for Smith, the boutique is not — though it will be the first time it has run out of a brick and mortar location.
"I had always thought about having a storefront for the boutique," said Smith, who ran the business from her home, fulfilling online orders only for more than three years. "When this spot popped up, well, I just feel like Owatonna has this gem in its downtown with how it has continued to give love to the historical feel of it. I am just excited that we were able to get in right when everything is happening and going to be brand new in front of the shop."
Smith said Spotted Sunflower will offer everyday women's apparel "with a little extra sass," as well as accessories. Steele Threads will provide the screen print and embroidery for fan gear, as well as service local businesses, service organizations or any other group looking for personalized shirts and more. Smith said she is extremely thankful that Sam Schuster, current Hat Chic employee, has agreed to stay on as an employee for Steele Threads, as she continues to learn the ropes.
"I joke with Sam that she knows more about my business than I do," Smith laughed. "She really has been my saving grace."
In addition to embarking on a new venture while simultaneously expanding an already thriving business, Smith said she is specifically excited to get to know the other business owners in the downtown district. Cochran said she is also excited for Smith to become a part of the downtown business community and is certain she will find herself in good company.
"It sort of speaks to the almost legacy of downtown, as we have so many female-owned businesses right there. This is adding one more," Cochran said. "And with all the boutiques we have, it's amazing, because they all thrive, which says a lot about both our business owners and the consumers that are showing they support local."
Cochran said she hopes the news businesses popping up in downtown will inspire others considering that path to explore it as well, noting she would be happy to discuss opportunities with them as well as show them the several available retail spots still open in downtown Owatonna.