After news broke that Hat Chic Clothing Co. would be discontinuing business this summer, Bre Smith says she didn't stop hearing about it.

Steele Threads

Bre Smith, alongside her husband Chad, is excited to join the downtown business owner community by bringing not one but two businesses to Owatonna. Smith will be taking over the former Hat Chic Clothing Co. location on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue, providing the same fan gear and screen printing opportunities under the name Steele Threads. Her current business, Spotted Sunflower Boutique, will open next door in the former Box Babes space. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments