Waffles, coffee and connection: that's the atmosphere found inside the quaint coffee shop in downtown Owatonna.
"Our goal has always been to provide a place for people to either plug in or unplug, to connect with people or to be alone, to be whatever a person needs or wants," said Char Esch. "We were able to get it to where it needs to be, and now it's ready for someone else to come in and just turn the key."
Central Park Coffee has been a mainstay in the community for a number of years, and since late 2018 it has been run and operated by the Esch family, with mom Char Esch leading the charge.
This week, Esch publicly announced that the family has made the decision to put the beloved hometown coffee shop up for sale. Esch said she is already working diligently to try to find an interested buyer for a smooth transition.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said the chamber will also be doing all they can to help attract and identify the shop's next owner.
"[Central Park Coffee] is a great gathering spot with a good ambiance. It's truly in the heart of downtown and provides a good product," Meier said. "It is very turn-key and ready to go, so we feel pretty optimistic that we will be able to identify somebody who will buy it and keep it a local establishment."
Though struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic may come to mind as a reason for selling, Esch ensures it is not the case for her and her family. Business has been great, she says, with an expanded demographic of customers and an ability to return to regular hours. In fact, the real reason is Central Park Coffee is not the only business the family owns that is currently thriving.
"We have two other family businesses, and we are planning to expand one," Esch said, referencing their medical equipment repair and calibration company, Therapy Equipment Services. "That has always been our main family business, and it needs to remain that way. We knew all along that [the coffee shop] was a fun, temporary project, and we're happy with the work we've put into it."
The family also has a rental property company, Covenant Properties.
During the last three years, Esch said the coffee shop has taught her and her two daughters a lot of themselves. From the beginning, Esch's daughters Krist — now 19 — and Alicia — now 24 — have been instrumental in helping run the shop. All of Esch's six children, however, have been involved in some aspect or another.
"This was a project for me to take on with my daughters, and they have both learned a lot of life skills here, such as confidence and how to manage people," Esch said. "A big part of our entire goal was to not just run the business successfully with my daughters, but to help it grow."
On top of the regular hours returning to the store and bringing back a broader demographic, Esch said she is especially proud of the summer patio they were able to bring to the alleyway beside the shop. With the support of the city of Owatonna, that alleyway is now "pedestrian only," and their patio will be set up for the season in the next couple days.
For herself personally, though, Esch said being a business owner in downtown Owatonna has changed her forever.
"I am much more aware of what it takes to own a business down here and I am an strong support of downtown now," Esch said. "It is enlightening what people put into their downtown, and I will be a proud supporter who promotes the downtown as a whole forever now."
Downtown changes
The news comes less than two weeks after the surprise closing announcement from Hat Chic Clothing Co., another downtown Owatonna business located across the street from the coffee shop on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue. Hat Chic's owner said they will be closing up shop for good in July.
For the coffee shop, however, Esch said they currently plan to keep the business running until a new owner comes along.
While the streetscape construction on the 100 block does make getting to and from the coffee shop a bit more difficult than usual for the time being, Esch is convinced now is still the right time to hand over the keys.
"It is kind of emotional to see the streetscape get finished, and the hotel opening, as well as those new apartments," Esch said, stating she was a firm supporter of the downtown projects and what they could do to elevate Owatonna to the next level. "Everything is so exciting for downtown right now."
Meier agrees that the downtown projects will bring new and exciting business opportunities for the little coffee shop, adding that the right person will come along and make the most of it.
"It is very important that we keep the coffee shop; we need to," he said. "I don't believe we will see it become a chain, and it would be great to see someone local come on board. Either way, we will be very proactive in trying to help guide the direction of the business."
Though it is unknown how much longer Esch and her family will be the owners of Central Park Coffee, she said they are all excited to become regular customers when the time comes.
"This is the type of coffee shop that is all about the people," Esch said. "That's what we've always wanted it to be."