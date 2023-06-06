The site of the I-35 overpass behind the Steele County Administration building isn't what people might expect these days.

Just beyond the parking lot of the Steele County Administration building in Owatonna, a small cross is seen next to a desire path leading to the overpass of Interstate 35. Under the overpass, a memorial has been created for 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor, of Elysian, who was found deceased there early last week. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Pens have been left at the I-35 overpass memorial for people to write a message in memory of Sabrina Schnoor. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Family and friends left handprints and messages on a memorial created for Sabrina Schnoor, 25, under the Interstate 35 overpass located behind the Steele County Administration building in Owatonna. Schnoor's body was found under the overpass on May 30, and police have determined she is a victim of a homicide. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

