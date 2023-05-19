A local restauranteur is looking to create a new tradition in Owatonna.
The Steele County Fairgrounds will host a Latin music concert on Sunday, organized by Plaza Morena owner Jose Herrera.
The concert will draw artists from near and far, including Los Lara and Los Sementales de Nuevo León, both from Monterrey, Mexico, Luis Angel "El Flaco" from Mazatlan, and Minneapolis-based bands Linea Norteña and Banda La Verdadera.
In addition to the artists, the concert will also feature a Mexican rodeo. Between bulls and horses, Herrera estimates around 100 animals will be involved.
"Even though we say it’s a competition, it’s really more about having fun," Herrera said.
Herrera organized the event with his business partner Luis Camacho. The pair drew international stars to Owatonna by reaching out to their contacts in the music business, which Herrera has been involved with since 2008. Herrera and Camacho organized a similar event last year, which drew around 2600.
Herrera hopes this year's concert will be a similar success, noting they were able to draw more stars this year. He envisions the concert as an event for Minnesota as a whole, not just the immediate area. Many of last year's visitors came from the Minneapolis area, according to Herrera. Glenda Smith, tourism director with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, cited last year's event as an encouraging sign.
"I know they had a great turnout last year. They filled the grandstand," said Smith.
Smith also noted events like this concert are beneficial for raising Owatonna's profile around the state and bringing business to the city, even if it's just concertgoers stopping for food or gas on the way.
"It's our first contact with people who haven't been here before," she said. "It's a great way to welcome people to the community."
While the concert is primarily focused on a Spanish-speaking audience, Herrara thinks there will be something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of language or culture.
"I hope the people in Owatonna like the music," he said. "I would like to invite people, especially non-Latinos, to see what we do."
Six food vendors will be at the fairgrounds on Sunday, selling tacos and other refreshments. The event will also include a mechanical bull for guests to test their endurance, and bouncy houses for the children in the audience.
With everything from bull riding to bouncy houses, Herrera says the concert will be a family event that appeals to all ages. To attract families, they're waiving the entrance fee for children 11 years old and under. If turnout is good this Sunday, Herrera hopes to organize similar events in Owatonna at least once a year, possibly more. Steele County Fair Manager Scott Kozelka appreciates the chance to bring a unique event to the fairgrounds.
"We're happy to bring events like this to the Steele County Fairgrounds," said Kozelka. "Working with Jose these past two years has been amazing."
Tickets are currently available through online retailer Ticketón, but Herrera also expects to sell many tickets on the day of the event.
Doors open at noon on Sunday, and the concert will begin at 2 p.m.