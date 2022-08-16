Navy Veteran and Owatonna local John Paul joins the crowd to recite the pledge of allegiance at the Steele County Free Fair flag raising. This was Paul's first year attending the ceremony. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Steele County Free Fair Board President Dan Deml (right) was given the honor of presenting the American flag to be raised Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Emotions stirred Tuesday afternoon at the Steele County Free Fair, as local Navy veteran John Paul attended his first ever SCFF flag raising ceremony.
"My father was in World War II, and both he and my mother belonged to the VFW and American Legion," Paul said.
Paul himself served from 1971-75 in Iceland. Overcome with appreciation, Paul confirmed it's special to have his community's largest event begin by honoring those who have served.
Though some vendors were up and running earlier in the day, the fair officially opened at 5 p.m. with a traditional flag raising ceremony. Members from every local military veterans group was represented, as Fair Board President Dan Deml was presented the flag by the Owatonna VFW Auxiliary.
The Just Friends Big Band sang several patriotic songs, including a special melody tribute dedicated to veterans.
Singing along in the crowd was Caitlin Bartsch, waving a small American flag with her daughter, Cadence.
"We've been trying to make it a point to come to [the flag raising] the past few years," Caitlin Bartsch said. "It's nice that they start the fair honoring the flag; it's fun."
Following the raising of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner, Voice of Democracy essay contest winner Lileigh Nguyen read from her winning essay, "America: where do we go from here?"
“It is a question that has been asked for generations, one that was pondered in 1620 when the pilgrims first stepped foot onto Plymouth Rock; it was a question in 1776 when America became a country; it passed between the lips of soldiers in 1918 at the end of World War I and again in 1939 with the start of World War II; people screamed it in the streets on 9/11 and world leaders debated the same question, rubbing furrowed brows behind computer screens in 2020,” said OHS senior Nguyen. “It is a question that has been asked for centuries, and it is a question we asked ourselves again today … The answer is simple: we, like all of those before us, must move forward.”
Nguyen, an incoming senior at Owatonna High School, went on to discuss what “forward” looks like in such an unprecedented times, from public health issues to human rights matters. She added, however, that America is dedicated as a whole to progress.
Finishing off the grand opening of the fair, the Owatonna Community Band performed in Fair Square.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.