Emotions stirred Tuesday afternoon at the Steele County Free Fair, as local Navy veteran John Paul attended his first ever SCFF flag raising ceremony.

John Paul

Navy Veteran and Owatonna local John Paul joins the crowd to recite the pledge of allegiance at the Steele County Free Fair flag raising. This was Paul's first year attending the ceremony. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2022 SCFF opening ceremony

Members of the Owatonna VFW raise the American and POW flags during Tuesday's opening ceremony of the Steele County Free Fair. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Just Friends

The Just Friends Big Band sang several patriotic songs, including a special melody tribute dedicated to veterans. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Bartsh girls

Cadenca and Caitlin Bartsh sing along Tuesday with the patriot melody performed by the Just Friends Big Band in Fair Square. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2022 SCFF flag raising

Steele County Free Fair Board President Dan Deml (right) was given the honor of presenting the American flag to be raised Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Lileigh Nguyen

Voice of Democracy essay contest winner Lileigh Nguyen asks the question "America: where do we go from here?" during the flag raising ceremony in Fair Square. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Color guard

The Steele County color guard presented during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Steele County Free Fair. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna VFW Auxiliary

The Owatonna VFW Auxiliary presented the flags used by the crowd and in the flag raising ceremony Tuesday at the Steele County Free Fair. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

