The Explorers team with the Owatonna Police Department were able to secure several awards and honors during the annual state competition last month.
Det. Derrik Quinlan and Officer Melissa Michael are the advisors for the team. They were both impressed and far from surprised with how well the team performed at the competition. The Owatonna team earned first place in white-collar crime, arrest and search, and burglary response. The team also earned second place in DWI and field sobriety, third in interview and interrogation, fourth place in arrest and search, and fifth place in traffic crash.
“Out of nine total events, we were able to take home seven trophies,” Quinlan said. “That's really cool, and we had two individuals who took home trophies as well.”
Michael said the explorers train hard to participate in the competition.
“They learn about real life scenarios during the program, and when they get to the competition they have to put their knowledge and skills to the test,” Michael said. “It can get intense, but it's fun and good for the kids to learn a lot and get a glimpse into the career of law enforcement.”
The Police Explorers are designed to provide young men and women interested in a law-enforcement career with accurate career information, experience in the field and hands-on training. The Explorer program also concentrates on five aspects including career opportunities, life skills, service learning, character education, and leadership experience.
More than anything, however, the program helps foster confident young men and women with a desire to help others and give back to the communities they live in.
Maddie Zieglar entered the Explorers when she was in eighth grade. She said she had always been interested in being a police officer, but wasn’t certain she wanted to go down that route.
“I found the Explorers program and my mom signed me up for it and I attended the first meeting and fell in love,” Zieglar said. “I decided to continue to be an Explorer until I aged out.”
Although Zieglar has not yet met the maximum age requirement, she was forced to leave the program because she was recently hired on to the Owatonna Police Department.
“I wish I could still be in the program, but it's a fair trade off considering I’m already starting the career,” she said.
Zieglar was one of the Explorers who took home an individual award during the state competition for the DWI field sobriety scenario.
“It’s really fun and you get to learn a lot through the program and the competition,” Zieglar said. “It's more than that — there’s volunteering at events and getting out into the community, which is part of why I fell in love with it.”
According to Quinlan and Michael, kids who join the program when they are 14 or 15 years old have often stuck with it until they either graduate high school or age out at 21 years old.
“Some of them stick with it because they really want to pursue a career in law enforcement, and some stay just because it's fun and it’s a great experience,” Quinlan said. “It opens up a lot of opportunities and a lot of doors for these kids.”
Michael said for her, it's fun to see how eager many of the Explorers are to be an important part of the community, and seeing them grow into themselves and gain self confidence is why she continues to advise for the program.
“I’ve seen kids start off and they’re afraid to talk and participate in anything,” Michael said. “And then you see them later on and they’re running a scenario and taking charge and blossoming into a different person. It’s awesome to see and to help build those relationships with the kids.”
Quinlan, who is also a school resource officer at the Owatonna High School, said oftentimes he sees the Explorers in school and witnesses them put the skills they learn in the program to use in real life issues with friends and family.
“Sometimes I see they have issues with friends and they resolve it using techniques they learn in the program,” Quinlan said. “So they’re using their negotiation skills with their friends and I see it in front of me which is really great. They can use those skills in their civilian lives as well.”
The Owatonna Police Explorers are open to anyone who has completed eighth grade and is ages 14 to 21. Those interested in becoming an Explorer are encouraged to contact officers Derrik Quinlan or Melissa Michael at the Law Enfrocement Center at 444-3800.