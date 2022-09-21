The city of Owatonna has been diligently working on the 2023 tax levy and budget for months, and the Finance Department feels it's off to a good start at keeping taxes manageable.
During the City Council meeting Tuesday night, councilors unanimously approved a 9% preliminary tax levy increase for the upcoming year. Though this number may seem large, being only 0.5% less than the 2022 increase, Finance Director Rhonda Moen pointed out the preliminary increase is significantly lower than the predicted tax growth for the community.
"The early estimate from the county [assessor] is 17%, and we reacted pretty conservatively with that," Moen said. "Granted, this is an early estimate, and we are not sure exactly what it will be in the end."
What they do know, however, is that only 13% of the tax base growth in Owatonna is coming from new construction, as pointed out by Councilor Nate Dotson before the councilors voted to approve the preliminary number.
The total proposed city levy is $16,669,797.
The city relies on property taxes for approximately 50% of the total Governmental Funds revenue, supporting such functions as general government, public safety, public works, and culture and recreation.
By keeping the levy increase beneath the tax base increase, the city of Owatonna would be able to keep the rise on individual property taxes to a minimum, with some residents potentially seeing a decrease in their own property taxes, depending on any changes in valuation and the ultimate number for tax base growth for the year. Moen said because so much of the tax growth base was due to increase in valuations, though, it is hard to determine exactly how a 9% tax levy increase could impact property owners.
"If you have a $200,000 home that did not see an increase in valuation, that would actually result in a decrease of $82 a year in your property taxes," Moen said. "But that is assuming you didn't have an increase, but more than likely people have seen their property value go up, which makes it just hard to predict right now what that impact will be."
Moen said if a $200,000 home saw a valuation increase, bringing them up to $230,000, they would then see roughly a $100 increase a year in property taxes.
"The council really tried to keep in mind how to minimize the impact on property owners," Moen said.
According to information provided in the 2023 proposed budget, at the end of July, the city had issued 1,155 building permits, totaling nearly $48 million in valuation thus far in 2022. Last year at this time, the city had issued 1,143 building permits, totaling $29 million in valuation.
Inflation was a significant factor included in the 2023 budget planning, which kicked off in June. The budget also reflected strategic investments to continue to support the community's growth and development, advancing four key focus areas in the city's strategic plan: infrastructure, economic vitality, quality of life, and efficient, effective and economical government.
The councilors also unanimously approved the preliminary Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) levy at $195,000. Moen said the city could request up to $404,000 for the 2023 HRA levy, but instead only requested $5,000 more than the 2022 number.
The final levy amount and budget will be presented at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The City Council can approve a final levy amount that is lower than the 9% increase but cannot surpass the approved preliminary number.