Grief for nostalgia is just the beginning as the community prepares to mourn a century of tradition on School Street.
On Monday, the School Board unanimously voted to demolish the historic portion of the existing Owatonna High School building.
The vote was 5-0, with board members Deborah Bandel and Tim Jensen absent from the meeting.
The high school's iconic pillars have stood in Owatonna for over a century, since construction in 1921. The building's fate has been up in the air since voters in the district approved a referendum for the construction of a new high school in 2019. The referendum included a second question that allocated money to repurpose or demolish the building.
The School Board previously entertained a proposal to potentially repurpose the building, but after a final proposal from the contracted company left too many questions in the air, board members insisted it was time for demolition. According to Chair Mark Sebring, continuing to maintain the aging building for future restoration would be a "financial noose for this school district."
"It’s very difficult and it’s very expensive to keep up a building that’s not occupied," Sebring said. "Every day, the cost of demolition continues to go up."
The board's decision came at the recommendation of the Existing OHS Citizen's Task Force, a group that formed in November 2021 to determine the fate of the building. Treasurer Jolayne Mohs praised the Task Force's efforts.
"We have 25 qualified community members that put their time and energy into it," said Mohs. "They made the right choice."
Last April, the Task Force initially recommended the School Board enter into a non-binding agreement with FOHS (Former Owatonna High School), LLC to develop the building.
Created by Minnesota real estate developer Paul Warshauer, FOHS proposed breaking up the site for a variety of uses, including a new Owatonna Center for the Arts. Much of the remaining space was to be leased out to childcare providers or repurposed for housing. The proposed housing development would have included senior living facilities and approximately 15 new homes to be managed be a homeowners association. However, school officials and Task Force members had concerns about funding for the project.
"Part of the funding that was within that proposal was their best guess at whether or not historic tax credits could be used for the project," said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. "None of that was guaranteed."
Elstad cited the mixed record of Warshauer's projects as cause for concern, particularly a recent attempt to repurpose an elementary school in Kasson that failed to secure sufficient funding from historic tax credits.
The decision was swift and unified, but not without emotion. Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger mourned the loss of the beloved building.
"I’m still grieving, frankly. I am a lover of old spaces. I value them and I value the history that they bring," said Weisenburger. "This is still an amazing piece of land, and I’m excited to see what will come of it."
While the original 1921 structure is due for demolition, the district will preserve and repurpose portions of the 21-acre campus. The tower on the northwest corner of the campus will house the district office and the professional development meeting spaces that currently reside at Rose Street. The school gymnasium will remain in use, and the district maintenance storage and shops will move to the Ag Shop building.
During the meeting, Director of Facilities Bob Olson announced that any usable furniture in the building that does not make the move to the new high school will be available at an online auction later this year, tentatively dated for September.
The School Board will discuss next steps in the process in its work session on May 8. The district was unable to make plans for demolition until the School Board had confirmed its decision, and now that Monday's vote has passed, the process can begin. Olson cautions that demolition will take time.
"We've got kids in there through July and August," said Olson. "We can't just flip a switch and everything's done."
The new Owatonna High School is currently under construction, anticipating the arrival of teachers and students this fall.