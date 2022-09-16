The Exchange Club of Owatonna held its first annual Quilts of Valor award ceremony Thursday evening at the VFW post in Owatonna.

Quilts of Valor

Jannell Tufte and April Paxton drape a quilt over nominee Rene Gilormini during Thursday evening's Quilts of Valor award ceremony. The event was hosted by the Exchange Club of Owatonna, with committee members stating they hope it will be the beginning of a long lasting tradition. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Quilts of Valor

Deb Ellingson, Bev Wacek, Lynda Paxton, Marva Hosfiled, Dee Springman, Joan Robbins and Judith Weineke handmade five quilts to award the local veterans during Thursday's ceremony. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Quilts of Valor

Steven Carrol, Rene Gilormini, Michael Meyer, Scott Lundberg and John Iverson were awarded Quilts of Valor during an award ceremony by the Exchange Club of Owatonna Thursday evening at the VFW in Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

