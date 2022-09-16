The Exchange Club of Owatonna held its first annual Quilts of Valor award ceremony Thursday evening at the VFW post in Owatonna.
For the last year, April Paxton, chair for the event, has been championing a Quilts of Valor award to area veterans. She said she approached the club with the idea and many members were instantly intrigued. Shortly after, a committee was formed and finally the event took place.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Paxton said. “We’re really excited the day is finally here. One of the pillars at the Exchange Club is 'Americanism' and this falls under that pillar. Each veteran awarded tonight has been touched by war and their stories are why they were nominated and chosen.”
Quilts of Valor
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts after she had a vivid dream of a young man sitting on a bed in the middle of the night battling his demons surrounding war. It wasn’t until after the man was wrapped in a quilt that his posture changed and he was filled with hope. It was then Roberts felt quilts equal healing, and the foundation was born.
The first quilt was awarded to a Minnesota soldier who lost his leg during the war in Iraq in 2003. To date, more than 300,000 quilts have been awarded to veterans around the country who have been touched by war.
“We are so honored to be able to award five quilts to our veterans tonight,” said an emotional Paxton.
Nominees
Rene Gilorimini served in the United States Army from 1979 to 2004, with his final rank being a Sr. Sergeant. He was nominated by Jannell Tufte. Gilorimini served in the Persian War, Gulf War, Desert Storm and the Cold War. During his service, he received several honors including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Superior Unit, Global War on Terrorism Medal and several others.
“Rene served as an army recruiter and is very active with the veterans of Steele County,” Tufte said. “He is so helpful to our veterans and their family members, and his wife also served in the Air Force.”
Steven Carrol was nominated by Sandra McConn Halla. She said Carrol is active in the community and cares deeply about the people surrounding him. He served during the Cold War and described his duties to her as being a “security guard with an M16 rifle and secret codes.” Carrol also served in Operation Desert Shield and received several awards throughout his service in the United States Air Force as a Sr. Airman from 1989 to 1992.
Scott Lundberg served in the United States Army ending his career as Staff Sergeant from 1988 to 2009. He was nominated by Dallas Ketchum and Jack Reuvers. Ketchum said he initially enlisted after seeing an advertisement that the military could help pay off some of his college debt. He started his military career in the Army Reserves as an automated logistical specialist, and by 2003 was promoted to Staff Sergeant. He was called to active duty in 2004 and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq, narrowly missing several attacks that injured and took the lives of his fellow soldiers. He has received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, Army Service medal and an Army lapel button.
“Scott is active in the church and community,” Ketchum said. “He began his service for the dollars and stayed for the people.”
Michael Meyer was one of two veterans nominated by Wayne Starman. Meyer joined the Navy in 1979 and served until 1999. He was instrumental in the construction aspect of the branch. He was responsible for constructing camps and project bridges while he served in Sicily, Guam, Puerto Rico and Iraq. Meyer received three Navy achievement medals, three good conduct medals and other awards. He is an active member in the local VFW and the Legion.
John Iverson was also nominated by Starman. Iverson served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972 before being honorably discharged as a Sergeant with a grade of E6. He served in North Carolina, Alaska and Vietnam. He was a squad leader and his main focus was being on the forward areas giving coordinates for guns and mortar strikes to enemy camps in Vietnam.
All five men stood stoically as their quilts were wrapped around them by Paxton and those who nominated them for the award. Paxton described being awarded a quilt as the civilian equivalent to a Purple Heart medal.
The five veterans each expressed their thanks and gratitude for the club, the quilters and the community for showing up in support.
The Exchange Club of Owatonna hopes to make this event an annual celebration each year to recognize and award Steele County veterans for their service and sacrifice.