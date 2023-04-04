Despite the chill in the air, a humble group gathered in downtown Owatonna to continue on an important tradition.

Child Abuse Prevention month

Members of the Exchange Club of Owatonna spend Monday afternoon tying blue ribbons around trees in Central Park, Morehouse Park and along State Avenue. The ribbons are to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Mayor Tom Kuntz

Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, stating it takes a community to help children succeed. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Blue Ribbon, Athena Quast

Ten-year-old Athena Quast, of Owatonna, races Monday afternoon to help tie as many blue ribbons to as many trees in Central Park. Quast joined a group of Exchange Club members to help recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Exchange Club of Owatonna

The National Exchange Club officially adopted the prevention of child abuse as its national project in 1979 and encouraged community Exchange Clubs to do the same. The Exchange Club of Owatonna is one of three local clubs. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Katie Smith

Exchange Club Member Katie Smith laughs Monday afternoon as she quickly ties a blue ribbon around a tree in Central Park. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

