Despite the chill in the air, a humble group gathered in downtown Owatonna to continue on an important tradition.
Members of the Exchange Club of Owatonna, along with a couple family and friends who tagged along, set out Monday afternoon armed with strips of blue ribbon in Central Park, Morehouse Park and along State Avenue. Tying the ribbons on many of the trees in all three areas, the group formally welcomed Child Abuse Prevention Month, a nationally recognized time of awareness to bring an end to child abuse.
"Our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of the city of Owatonna," said Mayor Tom Kuntz, who read his formal proclamation to the group of volunteers in Central Park before the ribbon tying began. "Communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families … We acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment. Prevention remains the best defense for our children and families."
The blue ribbon has served as a reminder to end child abuse since 1989, with April serving as the awareness month since 1983.
The annual observance is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse, which is defined as “all forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment or commercial or other exploitation, resulting in actual or potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development, or dignity in the context of a relationship or responsibility, trust, or power” by the World Health Organization.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the month in observation should involve communities re-dedicating themselves to being supportive of families as well as playing an active role in preventing child abuse and neglect.
Gail Buckingham, board member of the Exchange Club of Owatonna and president-elect for the district, said all three local Exchange Clubs are adamant about raising awareness for child abuse prevention and supporting the local Exchange Club Center for Family Unity.
"This is something the national Exchange Club adopted and decided they were going to do, and wanted other groups to rally around it, too," Buckingham said. "We are so fortunate to have a center in Owatonna that is supported by all three of our clubs."
The three local Exchange Clubs include the Exchange Club of Owatonna, the Exchange Club of Steele County and the Moonlighters Exchange Club.
Buckingham said one of the number on ways the community can help raise awareness and help prevent child abuse is by joining the three clubs by supporting the Center for Family Unity. The center opened in 1984, primarily focusing on child abuse prevention, but as since evolved to include services such as child abuse intervention, parent mentoring and supervised visits.
The Center for Family Unity serves Steele, Dodge, Freeborn, Rice, and Waseca counties. The nonprofit recently relocated to 1820 Hartle Avenue in Owatonna, and will host a public open house in the upcoming months.