More than 120 people flocked to the Steele County History Center last year for a little nostalgia during the first ever Evening at Jerry’s fundraising event.
Most of the seats have already been reserved for this year’s event which will run much like last year with a few changes. SCHS board member and tour guide Jerry Ganfield said the silent auction will not be returning this year, however iconic cocktails and beverages that were once a staple at Jerry’s will be served.
Both Ganfield and MaryAnne Higgins, SCHS tour and events manager, said they hope to make the event an annual one, but are unsure if it is sustainable and depends heavily on what the people want.
“It’s hard to say what will happen,” Ganfield said. “This is the second year we’ve done this and the people seem to really enjoy it so we will see what happens.”
Higgins said with Roma's Italian Eatery opening this summer in the former Jerry’s building, they want to acknowledge the past while also embracing the future.
Folks have also been sharing their stories and special memories from their time at Jerry’s whether they had an annual birthday or anniversary dinner at the restaurant or were a long time employee.
Matt Jessop will be emceeing the event, and while he admits he doesn’t have any particularly interesting personal stories to share, he was more than happy to take up the microphone and be the voice that shared other’s stories.
“I’m a lot like my dad in that his philosophy is ‘I love an audience,’” Jessop said. “If you give me something to talk about and give me some time to prepare, it’s a lot of fun to share memories and talk about Jerry’s on the verge of Roma’s opening. It’s like we’re closing one door and opening the next.”
According to restauranter Craig Korvela, Roma's Italian Eatery will open mid-July.
The south side of the building will be utilized for to-go and pick-up orders. They will also be selling freshly made items such as cannolis, gelato, deli sandwiches, homemade pasta and more.
The idea for having the theme of the fundraising event being “An Evening at Jerry’s” stemmed from when the mural from the establishment became a focal point on display at the History Center. In 2020, when it was announced a new hotel and restaurant would be built and the iconic mural would not be staying where it had been for decades, the community rallied in support of preserving it where it eventually found its new permanent home inside the history center.
“Jerry’s has been and always will be an important part of Owatonna’s history, in my opinion,” Higgins said. “Giving people a space to come together and remember that history I think is a big reason why this event was so well attended last year and will be again this year.”
For the evening, the Lange Theater will be transformed into the “fireside room” in a nod to the room of the same name at Jerry’s. The display cases will also be filled with nostalgic items from Jerry’s, including decanters that once lined the edges of the supper club which were lent to the History Center for the evening.
Jerry’s Supper Club was once one of the most beloved establishments in Owatonna before closing its doors permanently in 2009. Gerald Cashman opened the supper club in 1960 quickly gaining a reputation for being one of the best places to eat in all of Steele County.
Higgins suspects the combination of homemade food, right down to the sauces and salad dressings and friendly and dedicated staff is what made the restaurant so popular with countless guests over the years.
Funds raised during the event will help the Historical Society continue to preserve the abundance of local history throughout the county.