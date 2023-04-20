More than 120 people flocked to the Steele County History Center last year for a little nostalgia during the first ever Evening at Jerry’s fundraising event.

An Evening at Jerry's

Multiple former employees at Jerry’s attended the event last year to participate in a round table panel discussion reminiscing about their time at the supper club and sharing fond memories. Many plan to return again this year to share their stories. (Photo courtesy of SCHS)


Jerry's Supper Club Mural

The mural hanging in the Steele County History Center was relocated from Jerry’s Supper Club in 2021 and is now a permanent fixture of the museum. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

