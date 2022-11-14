When Owatonna native Karen Anderson founded the EPES Foundation, she was unsure if the organization would last a year, let alone four decades and expanding to several different countries around the world .

Karen Anderson and other EPES members are excited to celebrate four decades of working together for justice, dignity and health. (Photo courtesy of Deb Stewart)


Maren DeLaitsch (left) and Deb Steward (right) have been collection donations to send as a gift for the EPES 40th anniversary celebration in Chile. Donations can be made at Trinity Lutheran Church or online. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
This photo taken of children in a Santiago Shantytown in Chile in the 1980s shows just how vastly different life is from the United States which is a big driving factor behind organizations like EPES to continue to expand and help those in need. (Photo courtesy of Dorrie Simon)

