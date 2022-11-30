It was the year 2020, and Kylie Zimmerman had a lot on her plate.
She was maneuvering through a pandemic. She had a brand new baby at home in Ellendale. She was starting her own business.
Now, almost three years later, life is a bit more manageable, and Zimmerman and her fiancé, Rosendo Garcia, have moved the at-home clothing and accessory business known as Krazy Bling Boutique to a downtown Owatonna storefront. Officially opening the doors Nov. 5, Zimmerman said it's been one crazy rodeo — and she's loving every minute of it.
"The local people are so amazing," Zimmerman said, adding she has felt nothing but love and support from shoppers and fellow business owners alike.
When Zimmerman first decided she wanted to embark on her own business, she started with something small she knew she loved — adornments for horse tack. It was quite simple at first: make beautifully bedazzled conchos for saddles and tack to sell online. The conchos are metal disks that allow saddle strings to pass through and secure the saddle's skirts to the saddle tree.
"I didn't grow up on a farm, but I got my first horse when I was 13," Zimmerman said. "The conchos are where the 'bling' came in."
Eventually, Zimmerman began expanding her product, but she kept true to both her western and blinged out themes.
"Our lives started to look a little different when we began going to big events, setting up booths," Zimmerman said, adding that it wasn't long until she was able to completely leave her factory job and do Krazy Bling full time. "We had never done anything like that before, but I loved interacting with all the people who loved our products."
Eventually, Zimmerman added clothing, jewelry, handbags and more to her wholesale offerings, as well as handmade graphic tees that allow her to continue exercising her creative muscle. With more product, however, came less and less space in her home.
"Because we do so many events, our displays completely took over our garage," Zimmerman laughed. "We also filled up a spare room and our office with storage [for the business]."
Though Zimmerman wasn't initially looking for a brick and mortar location, she, by chance, saw a retail space open up on the 100 block of Bridge Street. When she reached out to learn more information, she realized that this was meant to be the next step on her entrepreneurial career.
"We wanted to just be online, but this opportunity popped up," Zimmerman said, adding she couldn't be happier with her decision to take it. It also allowed her cars to be parked in her garage, her spare room to once again have a bed and for her office to truly be an office.
With the walls of her new boutique filled with unique and colorful western-inspired apparel and accessories, Zimmerman also took the opportunity to give one of her good friends from the vendor circuit another opportunity.
Cheryl Carrigan, owner of Mystical Magical Things by Cheryl, has been coming to the Steele County Free Fair as a vendor for a number of years, and when Zimmerman asked if she wanted some retail space at her new boutique, Carrigan gave an immediate "Heck yes!"
"Owatonna has always been really good to me at the Steele County Free Fair, and I fell in love with Owatonna the first time I went," Carrigan said. "We have only been there for a month and we have been getting a really good response … We're both excited to be really active in the community."
Carrigan's home decor items bring "happiness in a glittery way," with a range of seasonal, holiday and evergreen items. Some of her classic pieces featuring cardinals and angels will always be available at Krazy Bling, but Carrigan says she comes down from her home in Minneapolis at least once a week to spruce up her inventory and displays.
On top of the warm reception from the community, Zimmerman said the welcome she's received from other boutique owners has been heartwarming. Immediately joining the women who make Styles of Steele a success, Zimmerman said it's nice to be part of a downtown business community that truly wants everyone to succeed.
"They're all so great, and all of us have something a little different in our stores, which is nice," she said.