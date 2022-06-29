Throughout the month of May, Engage Owatonna sought the community’s input on what kind of restaurants residents would like to see become a part of the development downtown and now the results are in.
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and member of the Engage Owatonna Task Force said he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of community members who took part in the survey on Engage Owatonna, a website that seeks to heighten public engagement throughout the city on a variety of projects and areas of public interest.
The restaurant survey garnered more than 1,000 responses.
The survey included questions about how often people are eating out at restaurants, ranking importance of several factors in the decision to eat at a restaurant, importance of liquor and outdoor seating as well as when people are more likely to eat out, cuisine style and more.
According to the results, most survey respondents chose Italian as their cruise style of choice they would like to see in a new Owatonna restaurant, followed by a steakhouse, seafood and an American-style menu. Food quality, cuisine and price were among the top most important factors when choosing to eat at a restaurant. An overwhelming majority answered Owatonna as their prime location for eating out, followed by Faribault and Rochester.
“We wanted to collect the data to both share it with the public, and any potentially interested developers and restaurant owners,” Meier said. “Engage Owatonna has been a great tool for people to provide input on decisions being made within the community, and it helps us know what the people are looking for.”
The use of the old Jerry’s Supper Club location on the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue was also a driving factor behind the creation and eventual use of the survey.
Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate and developer behind The Pearl apartments and the new Courtyard Marriott hotel, said there is no definitive answer to the question of what will become of the old supper club as of yet, but the intent is to bring a quality restaurant into the location at some point.
“Certainly Brad sent the results of the survey, and me and my team will review it,” Hamilton said. “We’re working on it, but at this time there’s nothing to announce.”
Meier said he has hope that as the community continues to grow and developers take interest in entering the market in the Owatonna area, data and desire from the community to have these establishments will be enough to “tip the scale” and convince a business to invest in Owatonna.
“With the results of the survey, it’s clear that there’s plenty of interest and desire from the community,” Meier said. “I think it will be helpful for anyone with interest in entering the Owatonna area that we have the hard data.”
The Engage Owatonna website was formally launched in April of last year as an interactive website designed to work as a tool to complement other forms of public consultations, such as open houses, focus groups, workshops and public hearings. It is a continuation of the grassroots, citizen-driven efforts of Owatonna Forward, which began in 2016.
The website has been used for several community engagement projects, and Meier says it is moderated to ensure all conversations are kept respectful and productive.
“It’s a great tool for people to provide input on decisions being made within the community,” Meier said. “There’s a lot of ways people can do that, but this is a way that could help not only community groups, but government groups with decision making.”
The full results of the survey can be found on the Engage Owatonna website by clicking on the “New Restaurant Survey” tab and then the link to the results.