A new survey has been launched on the Engage Owatonna website seeking the public’s opinion on what kind of restaurants the community would like to see as part of the development of downtown.
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and member of the Engage Owatonna Task Force, says there has been much discussion within the community and developers on introducing a new restaurant into the old Jerry’s Supper Club location on the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue — as well as other potential locations throughout the city.
“We thought it would be a good option to get people’s opinions,” Meier said. “We think it would help not only in the developers efforts for that site, but also for future restaurants in the community to have the data of what people want.”
The survey includes questions about how often people are eating out at restaurants, ranking importance of several factors in the decision to eat at a restaurant, importance of liquor and outdoor seating as well as when people are more likely to eat out, cuisine style and more.
The data the Task Force plans to gather from this survey will be shared with the public and any potentially interested parties. Roger Warehime — general manager at Owatonna Public Utilities, finance chair of Foremost Brewing Cooperative Board of Directors, and member of the Engage Owatonna team — says many chains and restaurateurs are apprehensive about opening a restaurant at this point in time.
“There’s been apprehension from other restaurateurs struggling to keep staff and rising costs,” Warehime said. “Opening a new restaurant at this time is scary for some people, and I think when businesses are looking to make a decision to enter into another community to expand, part of that decision is from logic — looking at numbers — and the second part is emotional and making a leap.”
Meier and Warehime hope that as the community continues to grow and developers take interest in entering the market in the Owatonna area, data and desire from the community to have these establishments will be enough to “tip the scale” and convince a business to invest in Owatonna.
The New Restaurant Survey was officially launched Monday, and has already received hundreds of responses from community members.
“That demonstrates the level of interest already,” Warehime said. “The fact people are going and taking the survey is an indication that in general there’s interest in the community and the search is on.”
As someone who is involved in an established restaurant in Owatonna, some may be wondering why Warehime is working towards bringing new establishments to the area, but he says competition is always a good thing.
“There’s two main parts to my involvement. One is in terms of engagement in the community, and that's why I’m in the Engage Owatonna project — to help foster that, because there’s a lot of value in having people engaged,” Warehime said. “Competition is good and we at Foremost like that [Mineral Springs Brewery] is just down the street. It gives people more of a reason to come to an area and the more restaurants, the more people are inclined to come to the area. And if one is too busy, you can go next door and keep us top of mind.”
The Engage Owatonna website was formally launched in April of last year as an interactive website designed to work as a tool to compliment other forms of public consultations, such as open houses, focus groups, workshops and public hearings. It is a continuation of the grassroots, citizen-driven efforts of Owatonna Forward, which began in 2016.
The website has been used for several community engagement projects, and Meier says it is moderated to ensure all conversations are kept respectful and productive.
“It’s a great tool for people to provide input on decisions being made within the community,” Meier said. “There’s a lot of ways people can do that, but this is a way that could help not only community groups, but government groups with decision making.”
Participation in the new restaurant survey will be open on the website until May 31. Following the closure of the survey, results will be presented to the public and the next steps include sharing the data with interested developers and parties to entice a new restaurant to take over the Jerry’s location and beyond.
A valid e-mail address is required to register and participate in the discussion on the website. Community members are encouraged to participate not only in the current survey, but also in discussion surrounding other topics presented on the website at www.engageowatonna.com