With unemployment continuing to hit record lows and more and more jobs created each day, local employers have had to start getting creative.
On Tuesday, more than 30 regional employers gathered inside the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna to meet face-to-face with potential workers during the People's Press Career Fair. Many of the companies represented at the fair included local businesses, like Wenger Corporation, Owatonna Motor Company and Climate by Design. There was also a plethora of organizations from outside Steele County in attendance, including Northfield Hospital and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
It was no surprise to organizers that employers continued to sign up for a booth at the event, being that the workforce shortage has been a local, statewide and national issue since COVID-19 restrictions began to dissolve in late 2020.
Shelli Lunde, an external recruiter for Bosch in Owatonna, said finding talented workers has been a struggle everywhere.
"Locally, it is really competitive; just because somebody signs an offer with you doesn't really mean they'll come work for you, because they are shopping around for other opportunities," Lunde said. "It's really the employee's market right now."
While Lunde said the steady flow of candidates at Tuesday's career fair showcased "a little bit of every skill set," Kelly Kraay, a talent acquisition specialist with Wenger Corporation, said it then comes down to finding the right match for that person within the company.
"It's competitive with a lot of different companies right now, and the challenge is always matching a candidate with a role they will be successful in," Kraay said.
Having worked in a variety of human resource roles since 2015, and then switching exclusively to talent acquisition in 2019, Kraay said she definitely saw the impact the pandemic had on workforce availability. However, she feels excitement with the challenge to appropriately fill Wenger's available roles — especially when opportunities such as a local job fair pop up.
"This has been fantastic, and I have met with quite a few individuals that would be a good fit," Kraay said. "There have been all different demographics, from ages to their individual wants. Some have been very driven and know what they are going after, while others have been open to matching with a role."
Lunde agreed that opportunities like job fairs are crucial during this competitive hiring time.
"Any time companies can get in front of people and show what positions they have available and what their brand is, it helps," she said.
"Anything like this that is face-to-face, as well as interviews, really show us their soft skills versus what is normally just a piece of paper," Kraay added. "This is what allows us to find what they are passionate about, which will make the job more successful for them."
According to Tom Kelling, ad director for APG Southern Minnesota and the People's Press, the company plans to hold another career fair in the future.
"We will make some adjustments in the future, including timing of the event to allow more passive job seekers to attend," Kelling said. "It's always going to be a challenge finding employees in this environment, so we have to try new events, new venues, new times and constantly adjust to reach out to potential job seekers and match them with available positions."