It’s soon to be a new year, and that means our local legislators will be hard at work for the upcoming session.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad recently met with State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and State Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, to discuss priorities for the district, local taxpayers and more.
“The meeting went very well,” Elstad said. “One thing we shared with them is trying to find longterm financial stability versus a short term. I think with the surplus everyone’s eyes got big and superintendents across the region want to get creative to find something that will give us that long term stability without making it a feast or famine situation down the road.”
One of the items Elstad brought to the table was the idea that a special education cross subsidy could be something that lines up nearly to do the dollar of what is asked of the community in an additional levy.
“I think if we can help solve that cross subsidy formula, it would be a great benefit to the districts and our local taxpayers to take some of that burden off their shoulders.” Elstad said.
Being a former special education teacher himself, Elstad has brought his passion around funding special education across multiple facets. Earlier this year, Elstad was elected to the National Superintendent Board and a focus he brought to those discussions were bring attention to the inadequacies of the federal government funding special education.
Additionally, Elstad said another topic which was discussed is tax equalization to lift some of the burdens placed on the shoulders placed on property owners in the district to become a tax break.
“Both parties have been long time advocates for tax breaks and reductions,” Elstad said. “We feel that this is something we could build bipartisan support with because it makes sense for everyone. It will help the schools and also keep money in the taxpayer’s pockets.”
Jasinski said he will often reach out to Elstad and other superintendents in his district for input to ensure he is gathering good information and representing his constituents to the best of his abilities.
During last year’s session, the Owatonna School District, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Riverland Community College came together to present a bill to potentially bring $1 million for the 2023 fiscal year with the intent to add mechatronic equipment at both the new Owatonna High School and Riverland campuses.
The whole bill was comprised of three key components with the hopes of gaining grant money to assist the city and region in expanding, attracting and retaining a talented workforce according to Chamber President Brad Meier.
“The bill didn’t end up passing last year,” Meier said. “We’re trying again this year. If we’re able to locate some dollars to do this before the legislative session, we’ll adjust it going in but we still plan to push it forward this time and if we’re successful, we will have some really good opportunities to invest in education.”
Because last year’s session was not a budget year, along with other hiccups, the bill was not approved but Elstad, Jasinski and Petersburg have plans to bring it back to the table again with hopes of moving forward.
“Having this pass is a priority,” Jasinski said. “I believe it’s important to Owatonna to have access to this equipment for both students and employers in the area to keep the workforce and economy strong.”