The community already knows Owatonna has an impressive inventory of exceptional leaders, but it is always nice when everyone else stands up and takes notice.
Owatonna’s Superintendent Jeff Elstad has added his name amongst the 160 superintendents from across the nation to sit on the School Superintendents Association (AASA) governing board. The AASA advocated for equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education, and develops and supports school system leaders.
Elstad has been the district superintendent since 2016. He has been involved with the Minnesota Association of Superintendents for a number of years, holding several titles including president.
“I’m humbled and honored to be the voice for my colleagues in Minnesota,” Elstad said. “I wanted to advocate for public education but also advocate for our community and our state to make sure that the legislature is hearing us and knowing what our needs are.”
Elstad is one of six superintendents to represent the state of Minnesota on the national level. Deb Henton, executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) said on a state level, Elstad has always served in the best interest of the Owatonna school district, as well as all districts across the state.
“He has led with integrity and has advocated very well on our behalf,” Henton said. “I think Jeff will represent us well and I am pleased for him and very happy he was elected. I know it’s something he’s wanted to do, and he’s going to be dedicated to this effort and be an outstanding board member.”
Henton went on to say when choosing Minnesota representatives, they look for someone who is knowledgeable on both state and federal regulations and who will advocate on behalf of all educators in Minnesota.
“They look for someone who knows and intimately understands the needs of the districts and is willing and eager to work with elected leaders from both parties on issues that affect schools,” Henton said. “They also look for someone who has the skills to build relationships with public officials and who will talk about their needs. Jeff certainly meets all those and is an excellent choice for the governing board.”
The position is a three year commitment for Elstad. He said the board comes together twice a year to advocate in Washington, D.C., with federal legislators around policy and finance and how those policies impact public education.
As a former special education teacher, Elstad hopes to bring attention to the inadequacies of the federal government funding special education.
“When the Americans with Disabilities Act was introduced back in the 70s, the intention was for the federal government to fully fund special education,” Elstad said. “That obligation hasn’t been met, so one of my hopes is to get more funding for special education.”
Secondly, Elstad hopes to ensure policy is left to the local school districts.
“Each superintendent understands their district differently,” Elstad said. “It is important to have local control that allows us to meet the needs of our students in Owatonna instead of sweeping federal mandates. Things are vastly different just 15 miles up the road, and school boards and superintendents should be able to make decisions based on their district’s needs. ”
Elstad said he is excited for the opportunity to not only advocate for the community of Owatonna, but also the state and to have the opportunity to be a voice to making sure legislatures know what is happening in education in Minnesota.
“This opportunity is prideful for me, but continues to center me around my love for this community and what I can do to continue to advocate for the needs of our students in Owatonna.” Elstad said.