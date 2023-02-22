Those who have attended an Owatonna School Board meeting over the past several months have probably heard Superintendent Jeff Elstad say the “zip code where students reside should never dictate the level of programming that they have access to.”
Elstad has been working with local legislators for several months promoting and advocating for a tax equalization bill which is currently making its way through the Minnesota House of Representatives and the Senate.
School districts across the state rely on operating levies to fund programming or reduce budget cuts. The district taxes for these levies are based on the individual property and can add up quite quickly in smaller districts such as Owatonna.
“Larger districts have a really large tax base,” Elstad said. “The larger the tax base, the less impact individual taxpayers feel.”
He gave the example that if the same operating levy were to be introduced in both Rochester and Owatonna districts, the impacts on the taxpayers would be drastically different. Where an individual in Rochester may pay $1 or $2 more, the impact in Owatonna could be upwards of $10.
“When we talk about equalization, what we’re asking the state to do is to give us some help so that there isn’t that large discrepancy between the $1 and the $10,” he said. “What we’d like to see is the state help pay part of that.”
If this legislature should pass, Elstad said the taxpayers of Owatonna would see a nearly immediate decrease to their district taxes.
Because a bill like this would cost the state money, what would that mean for individual state taxes? According to Schools for Equity in Education, a Minnesota organization working to ensure all Minnesota students receive a high-quality education regardless of where they live, the impact on state taxes would be minimal because the taxes would be spread out throughout the state.
“If you look at the discrepancy between what we get for our students and what the school district in the state that has the largest operating levy referendum to work off of is almost $1,800 per pupil,” Elstad said. “If you compute that out through the 5,000 pupils we have in Owatonna, that’s a big chunk of change.”
One of the major problems influencing this gap is the fact that Minnesota state funding hasn’t kept up with inflation for decades, dating back to at least the '90s, according to Elstad.
State Representative John Petersburg said equalization has been talked about in the legislature for a long time and legislators have been exploring several avenues to get every school district on equal ground.
"There's a lot of moving parts when it comes to things like this," he said. "I think equalization will benefit the small communities in that schools will be funded better, but it's a matter of how we get there."
Elstad said there's a huge discrepancy across the state and it matters where you live, which he hopes to change.
"If we think about the rate of inflation, if the state had kept up with that things would be different," he said. "But because the state has not kept up with inflation, we've created a funding gap of $1,600 per pupil in Owatonna. The costs of goods and services keep going up. Because our state hasn't kept up pace, our tax payers now have to eat that gap to ensure the students continue to have high-quality education opportunities."
Smaller towns have the most significant impact because of the smaller tax base, and with much of Minnesota comprising of small districts the inequity is felt substantially.
"This is a passion of mine. Living in Owatonna for 23 years, I want our kids to have the same experiences whether you live in Owatonna or Minneapolis or Duluth or Rochester," Elstad said. "The unfortunate part is that for our students to have those same opportunities, our taxpayers are paying a bigger part of the bill."
School districts are the only public entity that have to ask the community for support, while city and county governments are not required to ask the community to raise taxes, which Elstad views as unfair.
"School districts have to get public approval prior to asking for more funding," he said. "I always feel that when we're asking for just the same opportunities for our kids that others may get somewhere else, we always have to put kids on the ballot."
The overall goal for Elstad, and many other superintendents across the state in favor of equalization, is to give taxpayers relief because it has "nothing to do with getting more money for the school" and "everything to do with lowering payments from the community."
Petersburg said at this point in time he is unaware on when or if the bill will pass or make its way through to the House floor.