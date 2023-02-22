Those who have attended an Owatonna School Board meeting over the past several months have probably heard Superintendent Jeff Elstad say the “zip code where students reside should never dictate the level of programming that they have access to.”

Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad has been working with other superintendents and local legislators to advocate for tax equalization across the state so every student can have the same educational opportunities regardless of where they live. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


One issue identified is the funding gap created by the state not keeping pace with inflation. Elstad said equalization will help close the gap and take some of the burden off local taxpayers. (Photo courtesy of Schools for Equity in Education)

