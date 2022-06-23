Ellendale is preparing for a busy weekend with the return of the annual Ellendale Days festivities.
With unpredictable weather and the COVID-19 pandemic causing cancellations and delays the past couple of years, the planning committee is hopeful this year's celebration will go off without a hitch.
Committee member Allison Muilenburg said excitement has been mounting for weeks, especially with the upcoming 125th anniversary in 2025.
"We're really excited and hope all the activities are able to happen this year," Muilenburg said. "We're going to be doing some extra fundraising for the 125th celebration."
Ellendale Days buttons will be available to raise money for the celebration that is anticipated to be the biggest, best and most fun yet. They can be purchased for $5 at Lerberg's and Floors 4 U.
The celebration kicks off Friday evening with food vendors gathering in the parking lot behind RJ's on 5th, with a street dance beginning at 8 p.m. featuring the 501 Country Band.
Muilenburg said the attractions will be much the same as previous years, with the city-wide garage sales all over town and vendors lined up and down Main Street selling various goods.
"We will also have a bounce house south of the Post Office for the kids," she said. "And Vibrant Life Youth group will be singing hymns on the bar stage."
The city park will also be full of entertainment, with the Steele County Historical Society speaking about the history of all the gas stations and mechanic shops in Ellendale, according to Muilenburg.
The parade is set to begin at 4 p.m Saturday.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed the weather holds out," Muilenburg said. "We had to cancel several years due to weather, and we're really hoping to have the parade this year."
There will be a second street dance Saturday night featuring the 3 Lane band and a teen dance at the community building.
Local business owner Gwen Reiss said it's great to see how many people come out to celebrate and have fun together while supporting the small community.
"There's a lot of heart and pride here," she said.
Muilenburg, who also acts as president of the Ellendale Community Action Group, said along with raising money for the 125th celebration, funds from the purses and power tools bingo will be used for the last bits of funds needed for the digital sign that was recently installed on the east end of town.
While it was hoped the sign would be up and running by the weekend, some setbacks with electricity hook-ups have postponed the finishing touches.
"We've raised money for this for the last four years, and it's exciting that it's almost complete," she said. "The sign will be lit up and keep the community up to date on the happenings in town. It's going to be really neat."
Other activities and attractions include a tractor pull for both adults and kids, and the Lions Club pancake breakfast at the United Methodist Church Sunday morning. The Ellendale ambulance crew will also be offering free blood pressure checks on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ambulance garage.